The Word Alive was unfortunately robbed of their gear last week, but were able to track it all down thanks to the magic of Apple AirTags. The band met up with the guys who stole their gear and, instead of getting intense, made friends with 'em. Vocalist Tyler "Telle" Smith said the band made a peace offering to the guys, who then tried to sign The Word Alive because they "needed a rock band."

4 DAYS AGO