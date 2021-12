Naval Air Station Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL — If you live or work on Jacksonville’s Westside, you may hear some loud noises.

Don’t be alarmed. Naval Hospital Jacksonville will be holding training drills Thursday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

These drills could include simulated explosions and gunfire.

The training is designed to prepare NH Jacksonville medical professionals to perform their jobs under battlefield conditions.

