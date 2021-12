We take a look at the predictions MLBTR has for the Blue Jays and their offseason free agent spending. Are they realistic?. The Toronto Blue Jays are likely to be mentioned in many free agent conversations thanks to the situation they find themselves in: young, talented, competitive with lots of money to spend. Recently, Gregor Chisholm opined that the Blue Jays will have a lot of cash to spend in free agency. In fact, after the extension of Jose Berrios, Chisholm suggests that they could have $50M to spend. Cot’s has them with an Opening Day, 26 man roster payroll of $113.4M and a Competitive Balance Tax total of $133M. With their payroll rumoured estimated to reach as high as $180M, $50M seems like a good number.

