TESTAMENT Is Working On New Music

AJR has never known a life without collaborating as brothers – and now, they’re gearing up for their next music release. Pop trio Adam, Jack and Ryan Met started with building Lego creations with one another as they grew up (Ryan exclaims “the world is our Lego set now!”), and they’ve gone on to write some of the most popular songs in the U.S., including “Way Less Sad,” “Bang!,” and others. Their rise to fame is launching them into an amphitheater tour, and fans can expect new AJR music before the band hits the road, Jack and Ryan confirmed to iHeartRadio during an interview before the American Music Awards, which aired Sunday night (November 21): “There will be new music out before the tour…next year,” Jack said, noting, “that’s the first time we’ve said that.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO