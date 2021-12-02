ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TESTAMENT Is Working On New Music

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTestament is working on the follow-up to their 2020 album Titans Of Creation, according to vocalist Chuck Billy. In an interview with La Mesa Del Metal. Billy said the band is "maybe working on some new music" and "might as well start writing another record." Billy elaborated, saying Testament has some...

metalinjection.net

Ultimate Classic Rock

December 2021 New Music Releases

Decembers are often a time when new music releases slow to a crawl. Usually not a rock star is stirring – not even a Ratt. But, as with so much about this year, 2021 is different – except in an awesome way. Neil Young and Crazy Horse will issue a...
MUSIC
djmag.com

Nia Archives drops new single and video, ‘18 & Over’: Watch

Nia Archives has dropped a new single and accompanying visuals, '18 & Over'. Following the release of her 'Forbidden Feelingz' EP in October, the Leeds-born, London-based artist presents a brand new track alongside a nostalgic music video. Sampling Cocoa Tea's 1987 reggae hit, 'Young Lover', and infusing the track with...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: VOLBEAT Servant Of The Mind

Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen is a fan of extreme metal, and was even in a death metal band in his younger days. Though Volbeat's music is catchy and mainstream, guests like King Diamond on 2013's Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies and Gary Holt (Exodus) on 2019's Rewind, Replay, Rebound tip the hat to more extreme styles. They also covered "Don't Tread On Me" for the recently released The Metallica Blacklist.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Mesa Del Metal
Rolling Stone

Maggie Rose Releases Trippy Cover of Carole King’s ‘I Feel the Earth Move’

Maggie Rose regularly nods to her inspirations in her original recordings, bridging soul, rock, country, and funk alike on the 2021 album Have a Seat. Rose goes straight to one of the sources for a swirling, trippy cover of Rock Hall of Famer Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” that was released on Friday. The track premiered earlier this week on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame station, for which Rose did a takeover to play music by some of her heroes. In its original form, King’s is a soulful stomper that leads off the classic album Tapestry. In Rose’s...
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

AJR Has New Music In The Works Ahead Of Tour 'Beyond Our Wildest Dreams'

AJR has never known a life without collaborating as brothers – and now, they’re gearing up for their next music release. Pop trio Adam, Jack and Ryan Met started with building Lego creations with one another as they grew up (Ryan exclaims “the world is our Lego set now!”), and they’ve gone on to write some of the most popular songs in the U.S., including “Way Less Sad,” “Bang!,” and others. Their rise to fame is launching them into an amphitheater tour, and fans can expect new AJR music before the band hits the road, Jack and Ryan confirmed to iHeartRadio during an interview before the American Music Awards, which aired Sunday night (November 21): “There will be new music out before the tour…next year,” Jack said, noting, “that’s the first time we’ve said that.”
MUSIC
defpen

New Music: Kyle Banks & Bino Rideaux – On Me

Meez and Travis Marsh aren’t names that the average fan knows, but their work is widely respected. Coming out of Los Angeles, Meez is the producer behind several Dreamville records like Milky Way by Bas and Cozz & Effect by Cozz. Meanwhile, Travis Marsh has been in the studio with everyone from Teyana Taylor to French Montana. Needless to say, whenever they get in the studio, something good comes out of it.
MUSIC
metalinjection

BROKEN HOPE Working On A New Album

According to guitarist Jeremy Wagner, Broken Hope is working on the follow-up to their 2017 album Mutilated And Assimilated. Wagner revealed the news while also discussing the band's landmark 1991 album Swamped In Gore turning 30 this year. "This past weekend, Broken Hope celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release...
ROCK MUSIC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ASO inaugurates new music fund with works by living composers

The performance served as a showcase for the music of the Atlanta School of Composers. Robert Spano was in his element Friday night at Symphony Hall. Fresh off a concert the night before that sandwiched the world premiere of Michael Gandolfi’s exquisite piano concerto between two Aaron Copland compositions, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s leader seemed ready to celebrate his legacy.
ATLANTA, GA
countryfancast.com

Watch the Lonestar Amazed Music Video and Lyrics

The Country band Lonestar song "Amazed" was released in 1999 and spent 8 weeks at #1 on the Country Music charts. The Lonestar Amazed song was released in 1999 and reached #1 on the Billboard Country Music chart with this major Country hit. The song was a track on their “Lonely Grill” album. This song was ranked the #1 country song of the year for 1999 on the Billboard Year-end Country chart.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Lorna Shore Working On New Material

According to the band’s frontman Will Ramos, new Lorna Shore material is in the works. Ramos tweeted the following in regards to that overnight:. Ramos made his recorded debut with the band earlier this year,appearing on their latest EP, “…And I Return To Nothingness“.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Video: How to Write an Amaranthe Song

Toontrack’s annual Metal Month, in which the top-tier recording software company puts the focus solely on metal for the entirety of November with a slew of new products and content, will soon come to a close. But we’ve got a few more things in store before we head into December!
MUSIC
metalinjection

TRIVIUM Announces Two Livestream Shows For December

Trivium will hold two livestream shows from their band HQ (which is a kickass airplane hangar) on December 11 and 18. The December 11 show will celebrate In Waves turning 10 and will showcase the band playing the record in full, while the December 18 is titled Deadmen & Dragons and will feature music from What the Dead Men Say and In The Court Of The Dragon.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

The Abyss Stares Back on REDEMPTOR – Agonia

Hey there, tech fiends, it's that time of the week again. Before we dive into today's focus, here's the usual reminder that all prior editions of this series can be perused here. In 2017, the Polish dudes in Redemptor dropped Arthaneum, which we proudly premiered here in this space. Although...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

VELOSITOR (SINSAENUM) Streams Two New Singles

Velositor, the band featuring vocalist Sean Zatorsky (Sinsaenum, Chimaira), multi-instrumentalist Jimmy Nana, and drummer Tim Butler (End Of Days, Behold The Defiant), is now streaming both "Universal Mystery: Part 1" and "Fire Side." Velositor will release their debut EP Earth To Mars on December 3.
MUSIC
metalinjection

METAL INJECTION LIVECAST #648 – Cat As Trophy

We have a big announcement at the top of the show and some fun stories to discuss. We kick off the show revealing our new podcast name – RIP a Livecast, and explain why we picked that name. We then spend some time reading Ivan Moody poetry. We dive deep into KISS merchandise and Metallica merchandise. We discuss some wacky PSAs from the New York City Department of Health, and Darren has some television show recommendations.
MUSIC
metalinjection

MASS WORSHIP Brings MESHUGGAH-Type Grooves On "Revel In Fear"

Mass Worship is now streaming their new single "Revel In Fear" alongside a music video directed by their own live guitarist Niklas Sandin. If you're in the mood for Meshuggah-type grooves and some seriously chunky HM-2 riffs, then you're going to dig this. Mass Worship will release Portal Tombs on...
MUSIC
metalinjection

ME AND THAT MAN Reunites With JOHN PORTER For New Song "Fight!"

Me And That Man just released their new album New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2, and is already back with a new single "Fight!" The single features original guitarist John Porter, who left the band in 2018 (and really needs to come back given how good this song is).
MUSIC
metalinjection

ZEAL & ARDOR Streams Atmospheric New Single "Golden Liar"

Zeal & Ardor is back with a little less fury and a lot more atmosphere on their new single "Golden Liar." The single is off the coming self-titled Zeal & Ardor due out February 11. Pre-orders are available here. "'Golden Liar' is one of the tracks on this record I'm...
MUSIC

