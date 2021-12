With plenty of ups and downs one can expect from a rookie, Detroit Pistons No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham seems to be performing “as advertised.” Some things have been pleasant surprises, and others were known issues that seem to be amplified on the big stage of an NBA court. Cade’s ability to create separation from his defender and attack the paint in 1-on-1 situations has been one of those pleasant surprises. Cunningham’s ability and desire to get involved on the boards is another. Any questions about his willingness to play defense have quickly been shot down, although, there are obviously still improvements that will need to be made.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO