ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

GGGOLDDD Drops Dark New Single "Notes On How To Trust"

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGGGOLDDD is about to have one hell of a 2022. The band will release their new record This Shame Should Not Be Mine on April 1, right...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
canadianbeats.ca

Locklyn releases new album, Pink Lemonade

Toronto, ON-based artist, Locklyn released her sophomore EP, Pink Lemonade on November 22, 2021. “I’m so excited for everyone to listen to Pink Lemonade, a feel-good album I like to call it. When creating this album I wanted to show versatility and have each song represent a different element while keeping it still in the R&B realm. I hope this album forces you to constantly use your imagination and keeps you on your toes.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Doja Cat Helps an Intergalactic Queen Keep Her Throne in New ‘Woman’ Video

Doja Cat embarks on another spaced-out adventure in the new music video for “Woman,” a track off her latest album, Planet Her. The clip was directed by Child, and it finds an intergalactic queen being warned of an imminent threat to her throne before conjuring the most powerful weapon she has at her disposal: Doja Cat. Admittedly, the narrative plot gets kind of lost from there, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the clip isn’t lacking in eye-popping visuals, futuristic costumes, and expertly choreographed dance sequences. Doja Cat released Planet Her back in June, following up on her 2019 pop breakout, Hot Pink. The album spun off a couple of hit singles — “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, and “Need to Know” — just appeared on Rolling Stone‘s list of 2021’s best LPs, and helped Doja Cat pick up eight Grammy nominations. On top of a handful of genre nods, Doja Cat will compete in the three big categories, with Planet Her up for Album of the Year, and “Kiss Me More” nominated for Song and Record of the Year.
THEATER & DANCE
themusicuniverse.com

Jewel shares ‘Standing Still’ remix

Jewel celebrates the 20th anniversary of her platinum-selling fourth studio album This Way with a radiant new remix of the hit single “Standing Still” with Swedish pop duo Pure Shores. The “Standing Still (Pure Shores Remix)” has a refreshing dance floor-ready tone that gives light to the short days of the current season. The reimagined composition is a glowing reminder that Jewel’s versatile vocals are accustomed for any musical setting, whether it be folk, acoustic, pop, EDM or otherwise.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Nia Archives drops new single and video, ‘18 & Over’: Watch

Nia Archives has dropped a new single and accompanying visuals, '18 & Over'. Following the release of her 'Forbidden Feelingz' EP in October, the Leeds-born, London-based artist presents a brand new track alongside a nostalgic music video. Sampling Cocoa Tea's 1987 reggae hit, 'Young Lover', and infusing the track with...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Gggolddd
metalinjection

Album Review: VOLBEAT Servant Of The Mind

Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen is a fan of extreme metal, and was even in a death metal band in his younger days. Though Volbeat's music is catchy and mainstream, guests like King Diamond on 2013's Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies and Gary Holt (Exodus) on 2019's Rewind, Replay, Rebound tip the hat to more extreme styles. They also covered "Don't Tread On Me" for the recently released The Metallica Blacklist.
ROCK MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

BTS Jimin's 'Christmas Love' Hits 40 Million YouTube Views

BTS Jimin's self-composed song "Christmas Love" hits 40 million views, and the song is expected to gain more attention since it is already the Yuletide season. BTS Jimin's 'Christmas Love' Hits 40 Million Views. As of December 3, BTS Jimin's self-composed song "Christmas Love" surpassed 40 million views. "Christmas Love"...
THEATER & DANCE
guitargirlmag.com

The Warning Joins Forces with WEBTOON® for ‘ANIMOSITY’ Music Video

LOS ANGELES (December 2, 2021) – Leading webcomic platform WEBTOON® has partnered with hard rock sister trio The Warning for a visually-stunning video take on “ANIMOSITY,” a song from their recently-released MA​YDAY EP, inspired by the popular webtoon I’m the Grim Reaper. The music video layers lead singer Daniela “Dany”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Bans Drops Off New Single, “Won’t Think Twice”

Longtime fans of Yung Bans will be happy to know that he brought “old Bans” back for his latest song and video, “Won’t Think Twice.” The new release follows his tracks from earlier this year, “Blow Her Back Out” and “Most Days.”. The two-minute long video was directed by @DotComNirvan...
MUSIC
thesource.com

[LISTEN] Saweetie Drops New Single “Icy Chain”

Saweetie is here with a new single. Over the weekend, the Bay-area native released her new single “Icy Chain.”. The bass-heavy track comes after Saweetie recently graced the stage at the MTV EMAs stage and was awarded “Best New Artist.”. She also appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night...
MUSIC
Complex

SNOT Drops New Single “Go!” and Video Featuring Chucky Doll

The crooked spitting of SNOT is all over his latest track “Go!” The single arrives with inspired visuals featuring vintage BMWs and an iconic horror toy. In his patented black hoodie with a Chucky doll by his side, the young Florida rapper taps into his more aggressive pockets as he rhymes with the same menacing energy as the fictional character that creeps in the corners of the video; director/editor Jack Rottier’s shaky shooting style feels appropriate.
MUSIC
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Summer Walker’s second album did not disappoint

Summer Walker released her sophomore album on Nov. 5 titled “Still Over It.” This album talks about the ups and downs she experienced during her romantic relationship with producer London on da Track. Walker and London started dating in 2019 and gave birth to a baby girl in March of...
MUSIC
metalinjection

OF MICE & MEN Drops New Single "Echo"

Of Mice & Men will release their new album Echo on December 3, which will compile the previously-released EPs Timeless and Bloom along with a third new EP Ad Infinitum. You can now stream the new single "Echo" below. "'Echo' is a song about one's growing sensitivity to the transient...
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Tinlicker Drops New Single and Announces ‘In Another Lifetime’

Dutch duo Tinlicker just unveiled their latest single, “You Take My Hand” with Jamie Irrepressible, and dropped the details for In Another Lifetime. Few artists have captivated the hearts and minds of listeners around the world quite as Tinlicker has over the years. Whether they’re leaving their fans impressed with stunning originals and remixes or taking the stage at some of the scene’s biggest festivals and intimate, curated events, it’s impossible to ignore the success they’ve had. Now, as Tinlicker continues to rise from the ashes of the pandemic, this duo is making an even greater mark on the dance music community with releases including Lost Gravity and Hypnotised / I Can Feel.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Avatar Drop a New “Christmas” Single and Lyric Video – “Construction of Souls”

Theatrical metallers Avatar rolling into the holiday season with a new single and lyric video with a Christmas metal flair – “Construction of Souls!” The track is to be released together with a children’s book portraying the ‘not-very child-friendly everyday life’ in Santa’s workshop in the parallel universe of Avatar. Avatar also previously announced they signed to Thirty Tigers and have launched their own Black Waltz Records imprint. This is their third recent single from their upcoming new album, due in 2022! Watch the lyric video right now!
MUSIC
allkpop.com

TWICE drop teaser for new Japanese 9th single 'DOUGHNUT'

TWICE have unveiled video teaser for new upcoming single!. On November 25 KST, the girl group dropped Christmas-themed 'Image Teaser 1' for the new upcoming Japanese winter single 'DOUGHNUT'. The teaser video is accompanied by background instrumental, thereafter, the timetable schedule is revealed. The single's music video teaser is set...
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Fast-emerging hip-hop act, Fari X Drops A New Single ‘The Antidote (Remix)’ f/ Mobb Deep’s Havoc

Fari X is already making her mark in the music scene, described by many as “the new Queen of hip hop,” with her unique style and delivery endearing the talented rapper, entrepreneur, and author to lovers of good music worldwide. In a related development, the “Queen Boss” rapstress recently released a new single titled The Antidote (Remix), featuring Havoc from Mobb Deep, on November 22, 2021, amidst rave reviews from listeners.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Budjerah releases new single ‘Wash My Sorrows Away’ after NIMA and ARIA wins

First Nations singer-songwriter Budjerah released new single ‘Wash My Sorrows Away’ today, following a whirlwind month of back-to-back successes. The teen from Fingal Head, NSW, took out the National Indigenous Music Award for Best New Talent earlier this month, before picking up the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist of the Year award at the ARIAs on Wednesday night.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Nicky Romero Drops Radio-Friendly New Single “Why Do I Call”

Nicky Romero returns to Virgin/Universal with another addictive, pop-leaning track, “Why Do I Call.” After previously releasing “Nights Like This” on the label, the Dutch super-producer returns with another melodic track that features his tinges of progressive house. The song is about someone chasing a lost love, even if his methods might be slightly toxic. Come on dude, I don’t want anyone calling me at five in the morning.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Ruth Koleva shares her sultry hit “Wassup” [Video]

Ever meet someone where there is this instant attraction and you know you just want to say wassup? Well, Ruth Koleva has concocted an intoxicating tune aptly titled “Wassup”. On this latest offering, Koleva collaborates with acclaimed Producer, Gueorgui Linev (Kan Wakan) to create a moody, atmospheric soundscape full of silky vocals and seductive vibes. The accompanying music video keeps that fantasy going with otherworldly and ethereal visuals. The video was inspired by Wes Anderson’s whimsical vibes and is shot in Koleva’s hometown of Sofia, Bulgaria.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy