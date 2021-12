It’s the first weekend of December-- the countdown is on to Christmas Day, and we’re ready to deck the halls and bring tidings of good cheer. The weeks leading up to Christmas are always full of festivities-- from holiday markets to festivals brimming with lights. The Yuletide season is also the season of giving-- and some of the best ways to celebrate are with donations and acts of service.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO