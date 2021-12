OnLogic has this week released its new Connect Kit, designed to help you begin the digital transformation of your facility in one hour. OnLogic have combined durable and reliable hardware with powerful software and consultation from its trusted partners, providing you with everything you need to make a connection to the cloud in less than 60 minutes. “Digital transformation of your business provides the visibility and control you need to meet evolving market demands, business expectations, and production goals.”

