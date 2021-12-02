ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid: Omicron fears cause wave of hotel cancellations

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFears about the Omicron Covid variant have led to a raft of cancellations at hotels, with many customers changing their Christmas plans. Best Western GB, which runs 300 UK hotels, told the BBC that around three-quarters of its hotels had experienced event and room booking cancellations. Uncertainty over the...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Suffolk: Do not panic over Omicron, says health official

People should not "be panicking" over the Omicron variant and still see friends and family over Christmas, a county's top health official said. Suffolk's director of public health, Stuart Keeble, said he would not be surprised if the Covid-19 variant was discovered in the area. The UK Health Security Agency...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forbes

Omicron Covid-19 Variant Arrives, Travel Industry Gets Whiplash

Be afraid. Be very afraid. The latest variant of Covid-19, Omicron, has spanned continents and laughed at the ocean moat protecting the U.S. Omicron has arrived, and the travel industry is quaking in its boots. The U.S. has instituted new testing procedures for inbound travelers, and most travel from eight southern African companies, including South Africa, where the new variant was discovered in November, has been halted. Even the Federal Reserve apparently believes the new variant will stoke inflation by further threatening the supply chain and worsening the worker shortage.
TRAVEL
BBC

Omicron: 'Travel ban will do little to stop spread'

Professor Willem Hanekom from the Africa Health Research Institute has said the UK's new travel restrictions will "do little" to stop the spread of the Omicron variant. Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he said experience showed they would have the ''exactly the opposite effect.''
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: Test changes a 'hammer blow' to travel, and the pros and cons of mandatory jabs

The British Medical Association has welcomed plans to allow GPs in England to defer some services they provide patients to deliver Covid booster jabs instead. Practices can postpone minor surgery and routine health checks for over-75s and new patients until 31 March. The new measures will release GPs from "filling out paperwork" and chasing unnecessary and often undeliverable targets, the BMA said. All adults in England are expected to be offered boosters by the end of January, but can it be done?
TRAVEL
BBC

Omicron: Six cases discovered in Brackley

Six cases of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant have been found in a Northamptonshire town, prompting an investigation by health officials. The variant, which is feared could be more resistant to current vaccines, was confirmed in the Brackley area. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Saturday there were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Wales 'braced' for 'thousands' more Omicron cases

Wales could see "hundreds if not thousands more" cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant over Christmas and new year, the health minister has said. Eluned Morgan said it couldn't happen at a "worse time" for the NHS after Wales' first case was found on Friday. Wales' largest hospital urged people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

New COVID Testing Site At LAX Opened Due To Omicron Variant Concern

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Concerns over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and an increase in travel for the holidays prompted the Los Angeles County Public Health Department to open a new COVID test site at the Los Angeles International Airport Friday. Free rapid tests are now available for passengers arriving on international flights. These tests are available 7 days a week from 11 am to 6 pm. Results come in about 15 minutes. Passengers coming from Singapore were among the first to use the new site. “I think it’s a very good measure and that’s why I did it immediately,” said Artidoro Leal, an international traveler. “When you get a negative test, you know that you’re not going to infect anybody and you’re not infected.” LA County Public Health Director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, was at the site’s opening, encouraging passengers to get tested. If a test comes back positive, the passenger will get a second test to confirm infection from a laboratory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Another 18 cases of Omicron variant detected

Another 18 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Scotland, the Scottish government has said. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde had the largest rise, with 12 more cases, taking its total to 23. A case of the new variant was also recorded in the area covered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Airline Swiss Suspends Flights to Hong Kong Given Quarantine Rules

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss International Air Lines has temporarily suspended flights to Hong Kong until Dec. 11 as a result of tightened quarantine restrictions for crew members, the Swiss unit of German group Lufthansa said on Saturday. The move affects four flights from Zurich in all, a spokesperson said, adding...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Telegraph

Fears India facing new wave as Covid spikes in wastewater samples

The southern Indian city of Bengaluru could be on the cusp of a new Covid-19 wave after a sudden spike of the virus in its wastewater, while early evidence suggests the omicron variant was spreading in India in early November. On Thursday evening the Indian authorities confirmed the first two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

South Africa hit by fourth COVID wave driven by Omicron

CAPE TOWN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - South Africa is being hit by a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant which has been detected in seven of the country's nine provinces, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday. Omicron, which has raised global fears of a surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pncguam.com

500 Korean visitors cancel Guam tour due to omicron fears

Although there is still no confirmed case of the omicron variant on Guam, the island’s tourism industry is already feeling the effects of the fear that this new variant has generated. According to Guam Visitors Bureau vice president Gerry Perez, a Korean group incentive tour consisting of 500 visitors just...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron variant would ‘be capable of causing new wave’, scientists warn

The Omicron variant would likely be capable of causing a new wave of coronavirus infections that could be even bigger than previous waves, Government scientists have warned.The extraordinary meeting of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) subgroup on Sars-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529 concluded that, if introduced into the UK, the variant would be able to initiate a new wave of infections.A note of the meeting on November 25, was released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on Friday.In it the scientists conclude: “We cannot exclude that this wave would be of a magnitude similar, or...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Four out of five train passengers complying with mask rules – Network Rail

Around four out of five passengers at major railway stations are complying with the rules on face coverings, according to Network Rail The Government-owned company said the figure was based on anecdotal evidence from its staff at stations.Network Rail manages 20 stations in England and Wales such as Birmingham New Street, Manchester Piccadilly, Edinburgh Waverley, Glasgow Central, Leeds and 11 in London.From Tuesday people across the UK have been required to wear face coverings on public transport and in shops, unless exempt, amid rising concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19.Police and Transport for London (TfL) have enforcement powers...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘It’s cancellation after cancellation’: Hospitality bosses fear another ruined Christmas as omicron spreads

Every day, Richard Hibbert does something which, as a restaurateur, he never imagined he would: he gets on his phone and checks local hospital admission figures.Having had a year struggling through lockdowns and restrictions, he is desperate to glean any clue about potential future disruption at his three Retreat venues in Bolton and Lancashire.“They’ve been steady since the summer,” he says of those figures. “And they’re still steady now but…”The “but” is omicron.The new Covid variant is suddenly throwing a shadow over a hospitality industry that was hoping and praying it had seen off the worst of coronavirus.As pubs and...
INDUSTRY
airlive.net

London Heathrow airport reopens ‘covid terminal’

London’s Heathrow airport has reopened its Terminal 4 as a separate arrivals facility for countries on the government’s Covid “red list” as of Wednesday. Travelers arriving from red-list countries will be kept away from passengers in all other operational terminals, it said in a press release.In additional response to the risk posed by the Omicron variant, the airport will maintain “stringent anti-viral measures, designed to protect passengers and colleagues and reduce the risk of transmission,” it said.
WORLD

