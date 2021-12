A car vs. truck collision killed a man on Interstate 640 (Knoxville, TN) Nationwide Report

On Wednesday afternoon, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 640.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 4:30 p.m. near Millertown Pike.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A car vs. truck collision killed a man on Interstate 640

December 2, 2021