Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone added his voice to the concert of tributes paid to legendary F1 team owner Sir Frank Williams who died on Sunday at 79. As the last family-owner team in F1 until its buy-out in 2020 but US investment firm Dorilton Capital, Williams Racing was an outlier on the grid, overseen by a patriarchal figure who - like Ecclestone - had risen through the old-school ranks of motorsport.

