ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Smollett defense set to cross-examine star state witness

By Sam Charles, Mike Lowe, Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vF2RW_0dC7fV8K00

Live updates:

5:40 p.m. — The prosecution rests

The special prosecutor’s office rested it’s case Thursday evening after the testimony of Olabinjo Osundairo concluded.

Heather Widell, one of Smollett’s attorneys, immediately motioned for a direct finding of not guilty, though Linn swiftly denied it, saying there was “ample, ample” evidence for the jury to consider.

3:50 p.m. — Tension between defense and Judge Linn; Mistrial motion denied

Judge James Linn sent jurors back to the jury room for several minutes before Smollett’s attorneys motioned for a mistrial based. Tamara Walker initially requested a sidebar after Linn used the word “collateral” in sustaining an objection from the prosecution. Linn denied the request but reconsidered after Walker asked once more.

With the jury out of the courtroom, Walker then asked for a mistrial. Moments later, her voice cracked as she said Linn “did physically lunge at me.” Linn replied, “I did nothing of the sort.”

The mistrial motion was quickly denied. Heather Widell, another Smollett attorney, noted for the record that she’s seen several “facial expressions” and “snarling” from Judge Linn throughout the trial.

3:00 p.m. — Direct examination of Olabinjo Osundairo concludes

The direct examination of Olabinjo Osundairo concluded around 3 p.m.

Much of the last half of his testimony was spent establishing that he and his brother do not harbor homophobic feelings.

“I have no hate for anybody,” Osundairo said. “It’s simply part of what I believe.”

1 2:45 p.m. — ‘He had this crazy idea’

Olabinjo Osundairo’s early testimony struck many similar chords as his brother’s.

Osundairo said that he was approached by Smollett on Jan. 25, 2019 and Smollett “had this crazy idea” that the Osundairo brothers would pose as “two MAGA Trump supporters” and stage the attack.

“He said he would want us to yell out racial and homophobic slurs at him,” Osundairo said. “He wanted us to say, ‘Aren’t you that ‘Empire’ f—–, n—-, and ‘This is MAGA country.'”

12:15 p.m. — Olabinjo Osundairo takes the stand

Olabinjo Osundairo, brother of Abimbola Osundairo, is the next witness to take the stand. He’s being questioned by Samuel Mendenhall of the special prosecutor’s office.

Olabinjo Osundairo was allegedly recruited by Smollett to help carry out the phony hate crime.

12:00 p.m. — Abimbola Osundairo’s testimony concludes

The direct and cross-examinations of Abimbola Osundairo finished about noon Thursday.

1 1:00 a.m. — Defense cross-examination

Smollett attorney Shay Allen spent Thursday morning conducting his cross-examination of Abimbola Osundairo, who testified at length Thursday that the hate crime attack was Smollett’s plan.

Allen sought to demonstrate that the alleged plan was actually a scheme by Osundairo and his brother, a claim Osundairo denied.

“You attacked Jussie because you wanted to scare him into hiring you?” Allen asked.

“No, sir,” Osundairo responded.

9:25 a.m. — Osundairo testimony continues

Abimbola Osundairo, the prosecution’s star witness, resumed testifying Thursday morning under cross-examination by Smollett attorney Shay Allen.

Throughout his testimony Wednesday, Osundairo said Smollett cooked up a scheme in which Osundairo and his brother were recruited to fake a hate crime against Smollett in January 2019.

***

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s legal team Thursday will seek to dent the credibility of a star state witness who the day before testified about how he said the former “Empire” actor recruited him and his brother to stage a racist, homophobic attack on Smollett.

But casting doubts on the testimony of Abimbola Osundairo as the defense begins cross-examining the aspiring actor won’t be easy. Much of what he told jurors from the stand on Wednesday appears to be corroborated by video and other evidence.

Osundairo testified that Smollett instructed him and his brother in advance on how they should carry out the Jan. 29, 2019, hoax. Smollett also planned a “dry run” and gave him a $100 bill to buy supplies, Osundairo said.

Osundairo told jurors Smollett instructed him to punch Smollett but “not too hard.” Once Smollett was on the ground, Osundairo said Smollett said he should give Smollett “a bruise” and “give him a noogie” — or rub his knuckles hard on Smollett’s head.

Man at center of Jussie Smollett case testifies he helped fake hate crime because he ‘felt indebted’ to actor

Osundairo, who worked as a stand-in on “Empire,” said he and his brother agreed because he felt indebted to Smollett for helping him with his acting career.

Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report — one count for each time he gave a report — to three different officers. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is convicted he likely would be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

Osundairo testified that he and his brother had difficulty identifying a good spot for the staged attack, walking around in the early morning of that Jan. 29 in weather that Osundairo described as “colder than penguin feet.”

According to Osundario, when the brothers spotted Smollett at around 2 a.m., Osundairo — as instructed earlier by Smollett — shouted a homophobic slur and his brother yelled, “this is MAGA country.” “MAGA” was an apparent reference to then-President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again.”

After punching Smollett in the face and throwing the actor to the ground, they put a noose around his neck and threw bleach on him, then ran away, Osundairo told jurors.

The next morning, as news broke of a hate crime against Smollett, Osundairo said he texted a note of condolence to Smollett, also as instructed. It read: “Bruh, say it ain’t true. I’m praying for speedy recovery.”

Osundairo testified that Smollett gave him a check for $3,500 and wrote on it that it was for a nutrition and workout program. But Osundairo said the money was both for the program and for helping to stage the attack.

A defense attorney told jurors during openings that Smollett was a “real victim” and that the brothers’ accounts are unreliable.

Before Jan. 29, 2019, Osundairo said Smollett sent him a text message asking to meet up “on the low,” which he took to mean a private meeting about something secret. Osundairo said it was at that meeting that Smollett first asked him “to fake beat him up” and asked if his brother could help. Osundairo said he was “confused” and “puzzled” by the request.

Lead CPD detective in Jussie Smollett case testifies ‘the alleged hate crime was actually a staged event’

Smollett said a camera in the area would record the attack, and that he wanted to use the recording for media purposes, Osundairo testified.

Also Wednesday, Chicago police detective Kimberly Murray, who interviewed Smollett the morning of the attack, said he told her he had received a threatening phone call days earlier, but he refused to hand over his cellphone, which the detective said could help police piece together a timeline. She said Smollett also wouldn’t consent to giving medical records or a DNA swab.

Murray also said Smollett told her he had been assaulted by two men — one white and wearing a ski mask, the other he couldn’t see — as he was returning home after buying a sandwich.

A Chicago police officer testified Tuesday that investigators tracked down the Osundairo brothers, who are Black, using surveillance video and taxi and ride-share records. When taken into custody, the siblings detailed for police how Smollett orchestrated the fake attack.

A detective who interviewed Smollett after the brothers had been arrested said Smollett then started to change his story. Smollett told detective Robert Graves that the attacker had “pale skin,” when he previously said the attacker was white.

Graves also told Smollett that the brothers were in custody for the hate crime.

“He said, ‘It can’t be them, they’re Black as sin,’” Graves recounted, saying he took that to mean the brothers’ skin is very dark.

Graves testified that during the Feb. 14 interview, Smollett said he would sign a complaint against the brothers, though his attorney stopped him. About 90 minutes later, Smollett sent one of the brothers a text message, Graves said.

“I know 1000% you and your brother did nothing wrong and never would,” the text read.

Graves said he concluded Smollett had lied to him.

Defense attorney Nenye Uche has said the brothers attacked Smollett, who is Black and gay, “because of who he is” and has suggested that the brothers were homophobic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Prosecution rests in Jussie Smollett trial

CHICAGO — Prosecutors in the criminal trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett rested their case Thursday evening following the testimony of the two star witnesses in the case, two body-building brothers who were allegedly recruited by Smollett to carry out a phony hate crime attack on a frigid night in January 2019. All told, the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Baldwin to ABC about shooting: ‘I didn’t pull the trigger’

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in an interview airing Thursday that he did not pull the trigger on a prop gun he was holding on a New Mexico film set when it went off, killing a cinematographer. “I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin said. “I would never point a gun […]
CELEBRITIES
WGN News

CPD, COPA investigating after off-duty officer shot in Roscoe Village

CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability and CPD are investigating an incident Saturday morning in which an off-duty officer was wounded in a Roscoe Village shooting, according to police. Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West School Street. The officer was taken to Illinois […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
WGN News

Illinois authorities recover millions worth of stolen goods connected to organized retail theft

CHICAGO — Authorities recovered millions of dollars worth of stolen good related to an organized retail theft ring, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday. As several organized “smash and grabs” have been reported over the last two years, this was the first major bust by the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, which is spearheaded […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Evanston police hold gun buyback event

EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police held a gun buyback event on Saturday, just days after a shooting left four people wounded and one dead. “It gets the guns off the street. Whether it’s one gun or five, today we had 53. It gets the guns off the street,” interim police chief Aretha Barnes said. Today, […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

Obamas back in Chicago on Thursday, Friday for foundation meetings

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle are back in their hometown Chicago on Thursday and Friday for a series of foundation events. The Obama Presidential Foundation says they’ll meet with groups of community leaders who are working on issues ranging from violence and mental health to food insecurity and economic opportunities. Michelle also plans […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 shot, 1 killed in Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 56-year-old man was shot and killed and a 41-year-old woman was injured in a Near West Side shooting Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the individuals were sitting in a vehicle in the 300 block of South Hoyne Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. when they were shot by an unknown gunman. […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamara Walker
WGN News

Man critically wounded in shooting near Mag Mile

 CHICAGO — A man was critically wounded in a shooting in downtown Chicago Friday. According to police, the shooting took place the 0-100 block of East Huron Street on the Near North Side around 7 p.m.  Police said the shooting involved people in two vehicles. It is unclear if it was one car shooting at […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man suspected in Algonquin homicides arrested in Wisconsin

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday arrested a man in southeastern Wisconsin who is wanted in connection with a double homicide in Illinois. Maxim Parnov, 36, who was taken into custody at a Salem Lakes, Wisconsin, residence, is faced with two felony counts of concealing a homicide death, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said. […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WGN News

Both sides planning for new state-by-state abortion fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense. Both sides seem to be operating on the assumption that a court reshaped by former President Donald Trump will either […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Examination#Hate Crime#Chicago Police#Maga
WGN News

54-year-old woman shot to death in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO — A 54-year-old woman was shot to death in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police said the woman was on a porch in the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue at approximately 5:15 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and unknown occupants exited the vehicle and opened fire, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CTA bus driver assaulted in Loop, suspects at large

CHICAGO — A CTA bus driver was assaulted in the Loop while inspecting his vehicle Saturday night, according to police. Police said the bus driver, a 49-year-old man, stopped his bus when he heard a loud noise at approximately 9 p.m. in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue to inspect his vehicle. When looking […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WGN News

15-year-old boy injured in Loop shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Loop Saturday night, according to police. Police said the boy was walking outside in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue at approximately 11:20 p.m. when he bumped into an unknown man walking in the opposite direction. The two engaged in a verbal […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman killed, man critically injured in Northwest Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 20-year-old woman was shot to death and a 23-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s Northwest Side Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the two individuals were walking in an alley just after 4:35 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue when an unknown […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy