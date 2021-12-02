ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If it didn’t work joining them, beat them: Al Horford, Joel Embiid, and a Celtics ugly win

By @deliberatepix
CelticsBlog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 6.1 seconds left in regulation, the 76ers had a chance to steal a win in TD Garden last night. Before the inbounds pass, Al Horford stuck close to former teammate Joel Embiid until he was forced to switch onto Tobias Harris. The quicker Harris failed to drive around the 35-year-old,...

www.celticsblog.com

fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Confirms Joel Embiid is Back to Work at Sixers' Facility

Joel Embiid hasn't seen the court in quite some time. Exactly two weeks ago, the veteran center was prepared to take a rest night as the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the New York Knicks. However, Embiid's reason for absence went from a standard rest night to him being entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Celtics Benefiting from Al Horford’s Thunder Experience

Al Horford came to Oklahoma City as a salary dump from the 76ers, who had signed him away from the Celtics a season prior. Horford, back in a Celtics uniform on Saturday, faced his old Thunder squad for the first time, rejuvenated and in some ways playing better than he did during his first stint in Boston. He subtly posted 10 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and a block in his team’s 111-105 win over OKC, likely qualifying for an NBA All-Defense team if the season ended today.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors Game #21 11/28/21

Boston Celtics (10-10) at Toronto Raptors (9-11) Sunday, November 28, 2021. The Celtics travel to Toronto to face the Raptors for the 3rd of 4 meetings this season. The series is tied 1-1 after the Raptors beat the Celtics 115-83 in their home opener on October 22 and the Celtics beat the Raptors 104-88 in Boston on November 10. They will meet one more time in Toronto on March 28. The Celtics and Raptors also played in the preseason and the Celtics won that one 113-111 in Toronto.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Enes Kanter is changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter is officially changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Kanter will become his middle name. He officially becomes a U.S. citizen tomorrow. The Celtics center will earn U.S. citizenship after years of living in exile from his home...
NBA
CBS Boston

Flipping Kemba Walker For Al Horford Continues To Come Up Green For Celtics

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The honeymoon between Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks is over, with head coach Tom Thibodeau announcing Monday that the team is taking the point guard out of its rotation. It’s another unfortunate turn in the final stages of Walker’s career. It also highlights just how right the Celtics were to do anything and everything they could to move on from the final years of Walker’s max contract over the offseason. Sure, it cost Brad Stevens a first-round pick to get Walker off the books, but it subtracted one of the team’s many...
NBA
RealGM

Joel Embiid On Bout With COVID: I Really Thought I Wasn't Going To Make It

Joel Embiid returned to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night after missing nearly three weeks due to contracting COVID-19. Embiid said he was hit hard by the virus. “I really thought I wasn’t going to make it. It was that bad. So I’m just thankful to be sitting here," Embiid said. "I struggled with it, but I’m just glad that I got over it and I’m here doing what I love with some good people.”
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Joel Embiid cleared to return for Sixers

After missing the past nine games due to COVID-19, Sixers center Joel Embiid will be back on the court for Saturday’s contest with the Timberwolves, tweets Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Embiid hasn’t played since Nov. 6 after testing positive for the virus. He reportedly experienced some COVID-19 symptoms, which explains...
NBA
Sporting News

Joel Embiid: How did the Sixers superstar perform in his return against Timberwolves?

Joel Embiid made his long-awaited return to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup on Saturday night, and despite missing nine games while under the league's health and safety protocols, Embiid looked like he hadn't missed a beat. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) Embiid entered...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Respect for the Rotation Role Players

100 years ago last week Jacob Rodney Cohen, aka Rodney Dangerfield, was born. He didn’t have sustained success as a standup until his 40s when he hit upon a catchphrase that changed his life- "I get no respect." 23 years ago today Grant Williams was born. For pretty much all of his young NBA career Grant has gotten no respect, and he isn’t the only one on this team. Horford was dumped in NBA Siberia to get his money off the 76ers' books. People questioned why the Celtics would spend a mid first rounder to send Kemba to OKC and get Al back. No Celtic over the last decade has been derided by Celtics’ fans like Marcus Smart. Dennis Schroder was a punchline all summer after "fumbling the bag" and having to settle for a last minute mini MLE. The Celtics got Josh Richardson for nothing from Dallas, and 76ers and Mavs fans couldn’t wait to tell us how much he sucked. Romeo was a "bust." Rob was too risky (and not a real center, whatever that means).
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics PRIDE podcast: Thanksgiving, Enes Freedom, and appreciating Marcus Smart

It’s a special Thanksgiving episode of the Celtics PRIDE podcast. Adam, Josh and Mike, share a list of Celtics related items they are thankful for right now. Topics include the recent stretch of play, coaching, role players who are hitting shots and a social activist who uses his platform for advocacy.
NBA
CelticsBlog

The fit: Josh Richardson has another role-defining game in win over Raptors

After missing a week with a non-COVID illness, Josh Richardson returned to the Celtics rotation in Toronto and was a key component in their 109-97 win over the Raptors. It was arguably his best game in green since arriving in Boston this summer and then subsequently signing a one-year extension through 2023.
NBA
CelticsBlog

A healthy Celtics rotation

Let’s not jinx it, but the Celtics could be at full health today. It’s been a while. Not since November 3rd in Orlando has Boston had its full complement of players. The following night, Jaylen Brown would go down with hamstring strain that would keep him out two-plus weeks and since his return, Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, and Robert Williams have all dealt with minor injuries or the flu.
NBA

