ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' Kevin Byard, other NFL players react to Kenny Vaccaro's retirement

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mmOLk_0dC7fNJk00

On Wednesday, former Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro simultaneously announced the official launch of the esports organization he founded, “Gamers First” (G1), and his retirement from the NFL.

In the statement, Vaccaro, who had not signed with a team this season but said he had received offers to play, revealed he wants to turn his attention from the NFL to his new venture.

Shortly after the announcement, Titans safety Kevin Byard, who played alongside Vaccaro for three seasons, shared his reaction on Twitter.

“To my dawg, I’m blessed to have been apart of your journey,” Byard tweeted. “Congrats on a great 8 year career. Only a few know the discipline it takes to make it this far! Love you bro and keep killing it off the field.”

Now, a look at how other NFL players and Twitter as a whole reacted to the news that the 30-year-old was hanging up his cleats for good.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Titans Announce Tough News On WR Julio Jones

The Titans have placed Jones on the injured reserve. The all-time great is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss at least the next three games. Jones, when healthy, has made a significant impact for the Titans this season. He’s caught 21 passes for 336 yards in six games.
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans have officially released veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news that Reynolds asked for and then was granted his release from Tennessee. He originally signed with the Titans in the offseason, but that was before they traded for Julio Jones,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Byard
Person
Louis Riddick
Person
Lance Moore
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Adrian Peterson News

Just a few weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans brought future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson aboard to try to fill the gap left by Derrick Henry. On Tuesday, the organization brought the failed experiment to an end and parted ways with the 15-year NFL veteran. As one of...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Released A Notable Quarterback On Monday

The Tennessee Titans parted ways with a former second-round quarterback on Monday afternoon. DeShone Kizer, a Notre Dame product, was waived from the Titans’ practice squad earlier this afternoon, according to Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. He had just re-signed with Tennessee last Friday, but lasted less than four days in his second stint with the organization this year.
NFL
The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
Popculture

Adrian Peterson Signs With New NFL Team After Being Cut by Titans

Adrian Peterson has found a new NFL team after being released by the Tennessee Titans. This week, the Seattle Seahawks announced they have signed Peterson to the practice squad. The Seahawks needed more depth at the running back position due to the number of injuries that occurred this season. "Excited...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Retirement#American Football
NESN

What Drew Bledsoe Told Mac Jones In Locker Room After Patriots-Titans

Tom Brady’s heir and predecessor shared an embrace after Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium. Drew Bledsoe, like fellow former Patriot Stephen Gostkowski, was in the stands to watch New England earn a 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. (The two had very different views of the Patriots’ blowout victory, by the way.)
NFL
FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL
The Guardian

NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro quitting football to ‘reinvent’ himself in esports

Former New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro has retired from the NFL and launched an esports organization called G1, or Gamers First. A first-round pick (15th overall) by the Saints in 2013, Vaccaro registered 610 tackles, 11½ sacks, 10 interceptions and four fumble recoveries in 110 games (109 starts) with New Orleans (2013-17) and Tennessee (2018-20).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Safety Kenny Vaccaro retires from NFL after eight seasons

Kenny Vaccaro is calling it a career. On Wednesday, the longtime NFL safety announced that he is stepping away from the game to focus on a new e-sports venture (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). “This isn’t a reflex decision for me; it’s something I’ve thought about for a long...
NFL
The Game Haus

Former NFL Player Kenny Vaccaro Announces New Esports Org, G1

From one arena to another, Kenny Vaccaro has announced his plans to reinvent himself. The eight year NFL vet revealed on Wednesday December 1 that he will enter the esports landscape with his new organization, G1. G1, also known as Gamers First, is a new org that is heading feet first into the brand-new Halo Championship series. The team competed recently in the HCS North American Open Series, just missing out on a top four finish.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s AJ Brown News

Saturday brought some disappointing news for A.J. Brown and the Tennessee Titans. Earlier today, the team announced that Brown has been placed on the injured reserve with a chest injury he suffered during last week’s upset loss to the Houston Texans. Brown now joins Julio Jones (hamstring) and Marcus Johnson...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Titans Place S Kevin Byard On COVID-19 List, Release QB DeShone Kizer From PS

The Tennessee Titans announced that they’ve placed S Kevin Byard on the COVID-19 list and activated LB Joe Jones from the COVID-19 list. The Titans also released QB Deshone Kizer from their practice squad. Byard, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft. He...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
98K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy