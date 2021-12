A 28-21 come-from-behind win over Nebraska last Friday let the Hawkeyes sit back and watch Wisconsin-Minnesota knowing a Gopher win would send them to Indy. And a Gopher win is what they got. Iowa, at 10-2 on the year and 7-2 in conference play, will play for a Big Ten championship on Saturday. It’ll be the program’s first appearance in the title game since 2015 and its second berth overall. (The Big Ten title game was first played in 2011.)

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO