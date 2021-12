RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city is hosting a new holiday event, complete with music, food and a tree decoration, Dec. 11 at Greenwood Farm Community Park. Winter Wonderland will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the park, 264 Richmond Road. The family fun event will feature choral performances by singers from local churches and schools. Attendees are asked to bring ornaments to decorate a tree, and children should bring along their letters for Santa Claus. Available food and drink will include apple cider, cookies, donuts and hot chocolate. Santa and his elves will also be sharing candy canes.

