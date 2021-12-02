NBA YoungBoy, Polo G, SoFaygo, Trippie Redd Among Artists To Win Big At The First-Ever SoundCloud Playback Award Show
Today, SoundCloud launched ‘The SoundCloud Playback,’ music’s most distinctive end-of-year review. The Playback spotlights the year’s top artists, tracks, biggest debuts, hardest hits and engaging artist-to-fan moments. Powered by fans and communities driving what’s next in music culture, ‘The SoundCloud Playback’ is rooted in music discovery from emerging and established creators,...thesource.com
