Tantech collapses on pricing $13.7M stock offering

By Khyathi Dalal
 3 days ago
Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) plunged 55.5% premarket after it priced its earlier announced underwritten public offering of shares with gross proceeds expected to be...

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: December Has A Quiet Start With No IPOs

The start of December was marked with a quiet week. The start of December was marked with a quiet week. While there were no IPOs, SPACs remained active, with 12 blank check IPOs raising $2.3 billion. The pace of new filers also slowed heading into the final stretch of 2021, with just one IPO and six SPACs submitting initial filings.
Stitch Fix Stock (SFIX): $27 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) have received a $27 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) have received a $27 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk upgraded Stitch Fix to an “Equal-Weight” from an “Underweight” rating.
Five Below Stock (FIVE): $230 Price Target From Oppenheimer

The shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) have received a price target of $230 from Oppenheimer. These are the details. The shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) have received a price target of $230 from Oppenheimer. And Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel increased the company’s price target from $220 and reiterated an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
Snap Stock: Back In The Buy Zone After A Justified Sell-Off

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is the leading augmented reality-focused (AR) "camera company" among its US social media peers. However, the company delivered a shocker in its FQ3'21 report card as it telegraphed that it was hit hard by Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) IDFA changes. It contrasted greatly with Evan Spiegel & Co.'s optimism at the beginning of the year. Back then, it telegraphed its support for the Cupertino company on its belief that "privacy is a basic human right."
InPlay Oil: Yet Another Management Is Buying Accretive Deals

The latest acquisition is a darn good deal. InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) (IPO:TSX) is yet another management announcing a roughly C$50 million deal with operating income of C$31 million (or payback in less than two years. (Taking into consideration the working capital of the acquisition, the net amount paid will be about C$40.5 million). Anytime the price paid is so close to the operating income, then shareholders should be assured that the deal in question is very likely to be good for them and for the price of the stock in the future. The deal recently closed.
Week 49 MDA Breakout Stocks - December 2021: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 49 with better than 10% short-term upside potential. The ETF/ETN forecast section now goes out in a separate article. The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 6 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached over 230 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.
Snowflake Stock (SNOW): $344 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) have received a $344 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) have received a $344 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss increased the price target from $295 while maintaining an “Equal-Weight” rating on the company shares.
I'm Buying Real Assets Hand Over Fist

With stocks priced at historically high valuations, and bonds offering ultra-low yields, where should one invest? I think that the best answer is income-producing essential real assets. Every Black Friday, analysts like to publish investment reports on the latest bargains that they've found in the financial market. This is the...
PetIQ Stock (PETQ): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors appear to be responding positively to what was revealed in a Form 4 SEC filing.
Sierra Oncology announces stock options to six new employees

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) granted stock options to six new employees as approved by the Compensation Committee of the company's board. In total, the employees received options to purchase 39K shares of Sierra's common stock; options have an exercise price of $23.28/share. The options will vest and become exercisable as to...
Gingko Bioworks, down 16%, falls to a post-IPO low

Gingko Bioworks (DNA -16.0%), which began trading in September through a SPAC merger, hit a 52-week low today. The company's shares have been on a bumpy ride since the IPO. In October, shares took a hit following accusations of financial improprieties in a short report. Last month, Ginkgo said it...
