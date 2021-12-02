Tantech collapses on pricing $13.7M stock offering

The latest acquisition is a darn good deal. InPlay Oil (OTCQX:IPOOF) (IPO:TSX) is yet another management announcing a roughly C$50 million deal with operating income of C$31 million (or payback in less than two years. (Taking into consideration the working capital of the acquisition, the net amount paid will be about C$40.5 million). Anytime the price paid is so close to the operating income, then shareholders should be assured that the deal in question is very likely to be good for them and for the price of the stock in the future. The deal recently closed.

