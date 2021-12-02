ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Capital One Is Biggest US Bank To End Overdraft, Insufficient Fund Fees

By CBS News
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapital One on Wednesday became the largest U.S. bank to say it will ditch all overdraft and insufficient fund fees for consumers, as regulators tighten their oversight of institutions that are heavily dependent on overdraft fees. The sixth-largest retail bank in the U.S. unveiled the move the same day...

CBS Pittsburgh

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Taking Action Against Bank Overdraft Fees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re unhappy with your bank and often it applies fees to your account, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is stepping in to help. The CFPB is cracking down on banks that abuse overdraft fees, with plans to take action and punish banks that rely heavily on overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees. The watchdog agency says U.S. banks collected an estimated $15.5 billion in these kinds of penalties in 2019. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America accounted for 44 percent of the total. The average fee for overdrawing an account this past year was around $34. CFPB wants to stop banks from taking advantage of vulnerable customers and anyone who needs help dealing with fees can submit a complaint to the watchdog agency. To submit a complaint, head to the agency’s website at this link. This past week, Capital One became the largest U.S. bank to say they will be ditching all overdraft fees and insufficient fund fees for customers.
NBC Chicago

Financial Watchdog Cracks Down on Bank Overdraft Fees

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is increasing oversight of banks with a heavy reliance on overdraft fees for revenue, the agency said Wednesday. Banks earned more than $15 billion from such charges in 2019, according to the CFPB. The fees largely impact families who can least afford to pay them, according to agency director Rohit Chopra.
pymnts

CFPB to Heavily Regulate Overdraft Fees From Banks

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) is making it so banks can’t charge fees to customers overdrawing checking accounts, the financial watchdog announced Wednesday (Dec. 1). In a news release, the CFPB said there would be several “regulatory interventions” on firms that too often use overdraft fees as a source...
crowdfundinsider.com

CFPB Slams Traditional Banks for Reliance on Overdraft Fees

Frequently the target of neobanks and other Fintechs, the overdraft fee has been criticized as the $30 cup of coffee when someone inadvertently makes a small purchase and automatically gets hit with a ridiculous penalty by their bank. In October, it was reported that the average overdraft fee stood at $33.58 – a slight increase versus the year prior.
