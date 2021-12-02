Lululook Urban Magnetic iPad Pro Stand review

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have been here in the office with us for a little while now, and after actually using both of them for nearly a month at this point, I have some thoughts about both of these phones. Really, though, I wanted to share with all of you why it is I’ve decided to go with the Pixel 6 instead of the Pixel 6 Pro. This won’t be your run-of-the-mill review, but I think you’ll learn a lot about what it actually feels like to use these phones as I explain my final decision. Let’s get into it.

