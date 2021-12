When news came out recently that Jake DeBrusk had requested a trade from the Boston Bruins, it shouldn’t have come as much of a surprise. The 25-year-old forward had seen his place in the Bruins lineup change dramatically since his outstanding 27-goal season in 2018-19, to the point of a healthy scratch over the weekend. What wasn’t clear is whether there was really a ton of interest in the struggling winger, especially because of the healthy salary that he comes with.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO