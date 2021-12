Millions of dollars were thrown around MLB on Monday, but the Milwaukee Brewers were not a part of any of it. The only move linked to the Brewers is not even official yet. FanSided’s Robert Murray and Brewers.com's Adam McCalvy are reporting that the Brewers were in agreement with catcher Brett Sullivan on a one-year Major League contract. If it goes official after his physical, it would give the Brewers a third catcher to replace Manny Pina.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO