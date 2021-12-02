ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panera reveals its 2021 Holiday Cup Collection that is ugly in a good way

By Cristine Struble
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the weather outside is frightful, that holiday ugly sweater is quite delightful. This year, the 2021 Holiday Cup Collection at Panera celebrates the “ugly” in the best way possible. Isn’t it time that everyone capture a little more of that holiday spirit?. Panera has just revealed its 2021...

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

