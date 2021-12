The Cavs will have to rely on Ricky Rubio now with Collin Sexton out. The Cavs got brutal news Friday night, as guard Collin Sexton was ruled out for the remainder of the season after surgery to repair his torn miniscous. Key bench player Ricky Rubio will now have to step up. The Cavs, who have lost three straight to fall to 9-8, are without Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley; while Sexton wasn’t expected back anytime soon, the revelation that his injury is that serious has made the other injuries so much more significant.

