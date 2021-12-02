Seneca County Police and District Attorney Respond to Cayuga Indian Nation Concerns

State Police announce the arrest of a Lodi man after a traffic stop led to them finding him to be in possession of a controlled substance. Troopers say Kyle Clawson was pulled over and it was found that he had created a fraudulent inspection sticker. During the investigation police found a controlled substance on him. Clawson was arraigned in Horseheads Village Court where he was taken to Chemung County Jail with no bail while he awaits his court date.

LODI, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO