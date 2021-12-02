ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Does This Viral Tik Tok 21+ Beverage Taste Like A Tootsie Roll?

By Kristi Marie
B98.5
B98.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the biggest things that the famous app Tik Tok has gained a serious following is random creators making drinks or recipes and sharing them with the world via the app. The recipes could be very in-depth, including several items, or it could be as simple as mixing two random...

b985.fm

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

This Is What an Old Fashioned Tastes Like with Honey

​​In 1948, a New York tax-attorney-turned-cocktail-whiz published The Fine Art of Mixing Drinks, which remains an indispensable bartending guide to this day. Its author, David A. Embury, held that six cocktails reign above all others, and perched atop his list is the Old Fashioned, a marvel of simplicity and elegance that has endured almost as long as these United States. For the better part of the 19th and 20th centuries, the Old Fashioned was perhaps the most fashionable drink being imbibed. By the 1990s, however, it had all but disappeared, as the masses fell under the siren spell of frothy, fruity cocktails like the Cosmopolitan. Fortunately, by the early 2000s, the Old Fashioned had been restored to its rightful place at the top of the list.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tootsie Roll#Orange Juice
Mashed

What Is Jungle Juice And What Does It Taste Like?

If you were never one for big college parties or maybe just have an aversion to consuming anything that comes out of a trash can, it's possible you might not be familiar with "jungle juice". According to Love To Know, this beverage in its early form actually dates back to the 1600s. Back in the day before ships were equipped with generator-run refrigerators, sailors had to invent ways to keep their fruits and spices from going bad. The answer was to add alcohol.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

This Cilantro Is Supposed to Taste Like Soap (Because It Is Soap)

Cilantro is one of the most controversial ingredients on Earth, and for good reason. Unlike other foods that may simply be an acquired taste, a significant chunk of the population has a literal genetic predisposition to disliking cilantro: somewhere between 4 and 14 percent of people find that the leafy green herb tastes like soap.
FOOD & DRINKS
97.5 WOKQ

This Maine Chef Finds Fame on Tik Tok Sharing Recipes

Adam Libby is becoming more confident because of Tik Tok...of all things. Adam Libby has Down syndrome and lives in tiny Lincoln, Maine. Lincoln has about 3,000 people, a House of Pizza, and a Dunkin' I frequent on my way upta camp. Little did I know it's home to the world-famous Chef Adam.
MAINE STATE
dexerto.com

TikTok’s viral “Fancy Like” Applebee’s song nominated for Grammy

From TikTok trends to the Grammy Awards, Walker Hayes’ viral “Fancy Like” Applebee’s TikTok song has officially been nominated for the Best Country Song of 2022. “Yeah, we fancy like Applebee’s on a date night. Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake.” If you’ve been on TikTok, or even just watched TV, during the past year or so — you’ve probably heard those lyrics. And they’ve probably gotten stuck in your head.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
dexerto.com

TikTok creeped out by viral video of moving fried chicken

TikTok users have been well and truly creeped out by a video that appears to show moving fried chicken that’s going viral on the platform, and it turns out that it’s actually some very realistic-looking art. These days, short-form video platform TikTok is the perfect place to find all kinds...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

What Are Cubanelle Peppers And What Do They Taste Like?

There's something so refreshing about the crisp crunch of a fresh pepper. That is, as long as you're not biting into a ghost pepper or a habanero. Thrillist reports that roughly 50,000 pepper varieties are grown worldwide. With that, it feels impossible to recognize them all. Peppers are one of the more unique foods, since each one varies tremendously in its flavor and spice factor. Peppers can range from sweet and tangy to powerfully hot, such as the Caroline reaper — one of the hottest peppers in the world, per PepperHead.com.
FOOD & DRINKS
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Ex-hotel worker reveals the one breakfast item you should never eat

A TikToker who claims to be a former hotel worker posted a viral video warning followers against eating continental breakfasts at hotels. Brandi Augustus, who goes by @brandiaugustus on the platform, spoke on why it’s best to avoid hotel breakfast in the video captioned, “Don’t eat the free breakfast!”. “I...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The 'Where We Bout To Eat At' Star May Have A Restaurant Named In His Honor

Antwain Fowler was about 4-years-old when he made it big, becoming an internet sensation in 2019 when a video about him emerged on YouTube, featuring him asking his mom, "Where we bout to eat at?" It has since garnered 181,000 likes and 24,852,979 views. Unfortunately, he is making news for another and much less upbeat reason these days as his tragic passing has captured the attention of many fans and followers of the budding young talent who captured so many hearts in his short time.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Fried Chicken Sandwiches Today

The holiday season is just around the corner, and there are several "food holidays" along the way. Tuesday, November 9, for example, is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, and Burger King is celebrating by treating customers like royalty with free food. Burger King customers can snag a free Ch'King Chicken...
RESTAURANTS
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy