ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 causes for concern as Jags head to L.A. to take on Rams

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAbXo_0dC7dHwy00

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a bit of momentum at one point this season. The team beat the Miami Dolphins in London to avoid an 0-6 start, then beat the Buffalo Bills weeks later with an impressive defensive showing despite a brief backslide after the buy.

But, partly due to mounting injury problems on a team that already wasn’t particularly talented in the first place, the Jags haven’t been able to capitalize on that momentum. They’ve lost their last three games, one of which wasn’t particularly close while the other two required large comebacks to even be competitive.

The road only gets more difficult for the 2-9 Jaguars as they hit the road this week to take on a Los Angeles Rams team that sits at 7-4 and is likely to earn at least a wild card spot in the NFC playoffs. Here are four causes for concern as the Jags prepare to take on one of the more talented teams in the league.

A dominant Rams defensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JwnGC_0dC7dHwy00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s impossible to talk about this Rams team without centering the discussion around perhaps the best defensive player in the NFL, defensive tackle Aaron Donald. One of the most disruptive interior linemen the game has ever seen, Donald has six sacks from the tackle spot and leads the team with nine tackles for loss.

But he’s not the team’s sack leader this year. That honor goes to edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who has seven on the season. As if the Rams didn’t have an embarrassment of riches already, they traded for Von Miller in the middle of the season. Miller has only appeared in two games so far for Los Angeles and doesn’t have a sack, but pairing him up with Floyd makes this front very concerning.

Jacksonville has center Brandon Linder back, and he should help against Donald, but Jawaan Taylor at right tackle matched up against Miller or Floyd is a concern. This is probably the Jaguars’ best five along the offensive line, but it may not be enough.

A matchup with the best cornerback in the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PDTRb_0dC7dHwy00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

I know Jaguars fans probably don’t want to hear this considering how things ended in Jacksonville for the former fifth-overall pick, but Jalen Ramsey is arguably the best shutdown cornerback in football. That’s a scary prospect for a Jaguars receiving corps that struggles to get open as it is.

Ramsey will line up all over the field for this defense and cover multiple players in a game, but it seems likely that most of his efforts on Sunday will be focused on shutting down Marvin Jones Jr., who has been the most consistent member of the receiving corps this year.

It’s a big spot for Laquon Treadwell (and perhaps Tavon Austin), who led the Jaguars in receiving against Atlanta last week and could be the top target again if Ramsey can contain Jones. Either way, it’s another tough matchup for Trevor Lawrence and the offense.

The Jags' secondary will be thoroughly tested

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhEXs_0dC7dHwy00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have the No. 7 offense in the NFL and the No. 5 passing game, and there’s one major reason for that: the addition of quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason. Stafford is showing what he can do with a supporting cast, and the result has been a prolific season for receiver Cooper Kupp.

Kupp is running away with the receiving title, notching 1,237 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season, and given the fact that he usually lines up in the slot, he’ll challenge nickel Rudy Ford, who has had a good season but hasn’t faced a matchup like this in 2021.

Shaquill Griffin may not be able to go against Los Angeles after missing last weekend’s game with a concussion, and if that’s the case, rookie Tyson Campbell might draw a matchup against veteran Odell Beckham Jr. with Nevin Lawson potentially on young but impressive receiver Van Jefferson.

Those are both concerning matchups, but Campbell is coming off the best game of his young career against Atlanta when he notched his first interception. But this passing offense is much more effective than the Falcons’, and we’ll have the chance to see just how far he’s come this season.

The Jags are playing on the West Coast again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lU6RJ_0dC7dHwy00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We talked about it heading into the Seattle game earlier this season, and it remains true today: Jacksonville just can’t win on the West Coast. It’s beyond superstition at this point; it’s substantiated by the facts.

The 31-7 loss to a Seattle team that was without quarterback Russell Wilson and had to start Geno Smith dropped Jacksonville to 3-14 all-time on the West Coast, and though the SoFi Stadium crowd won’t exactly replicate the 12th man in Seattle, there’s little reason to have confidence in this team playing on the other side of the country.

The last win came in 2018 in the Raiders’ last game in Oakland, and this time, the Jags will have to do it against one of the most talented teams in the NFL. With little to play for at 2-9 against a team who still has a chance to win its division, a victory won’t come easy for the Jaguars.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Rams' "All-Stars," rebuilding Jags look to snap 3-game skids

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams faced one of the NFL's worst teams at home in December last season. The New York Jets left SoFi Stadium with their first victory, and the Rams were left with the most embarrassing loss of coach Sean McVay's career. So there's no...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Von Miller
houstonmirror.com

Rams' Jalen Ramsey to face Jags, whom he couldn't wait to leave

Jalen Ramsey has three interceptions this season, and you can rest assured the standout cornerback would like to add to that count when the Los Angeles Rams host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The 27-year-old veteran will be suiting up for the Rams (7-4) for the 36th time when he...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Buffalo Bills#Nfc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 sleepers in fantasy football for Week 13

The playoffs are just about here and fantasy football managers are focusing all of their energy on either making the playoffs or spoiling it for those who are. That’s where the sleepers come in. Finding sleepers on a weekly basis is one of the most important and one of the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
Fox News

Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
98K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy