Late night shopping in Sunbury tonight

SUNBURY — Sunbury will host late-night shopping tonight from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Sunbury Revitalization board member Chris Reis said he is excited for people to visit the city and check out new establishments.

"This is always one of my favorite events," he said.

Reis said SRI will be open through the night inside the Albright Center where there will be coffee and hot chocolate for sale courtesy of Wake and Wire, which is located on Market Street.

SRI will also have various prizes throughout the night for shoppers.

"Our downtown is starting to see a revival of sorts and I'm hoping people take advantage of everything happening there," Reis said.

General manager of the Moose Lodge on Market Street, Slade Shreck said the Moose will also be selling soup inside the Albright Center.

There will be a horse-drawn carriage offering rides from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Santa will be inside his house on Market Street from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit www.sunburyrevitalization.org.

— Francis Scarcella