Emmanuel Sanchez focused on Jeremy Kennedy, but hopes to rebook A.J. McKee bout

By Matthew Wells, Follow @mrmwells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
There’s only one fight that got away from Emmanuel Sanchez in his 10-year professional career and he hopes to get it back soon.

Sanchez (20-6 MMA, 12-5 BMMA) is just days away from facing Jeremy Kennedy (16-3 MMA, 1-1 BMMA), a very tough opponent who has spent time under the UFC and PFL banners. Sanchez is not looking past his scheduled opponent by any means, but took some time to reflect on the one fight that he wishes happened with it was originally scheduled for Bellator 166 in 2016.

“We’ve got this new champion in A.J. McKee,” Sanchez stared at Wednesday’s Bellator 272 media day. “Great fighter. We were scheduled to fight a few years ago and it didn’t happen. It’s actually the only fight that I needed to pull out from. I know I’ll get that back one day and I hope he stays on top. First and foremost, it’s Jeremy Kennedy and I’ll work my way back up.”

Although the fight against McKee didn’t happen, Sanchez went on to win four fights in a row as part of a 7-1 stretch after the fight fell through. He has since dropped his last two against Patricio Pitbull and Mads Burnell but is confident he can reach the top of the division – and it all starts on Friday against Kennedy.

The bout serves as the co-main event of Bellator 272, which takes place on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., and airs on Showtime.

Check out the full media day interview with Sanchez in the video above.

