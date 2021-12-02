ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Hudson Valley Holistic Holiday Market Is this Sunday in Fishkill

By Robyn Taylor
 4 days ago
There are a lot of great holiday markets happening this year in the Hudson Valley, and they are all great markets featuring products from local vendors and artisans. But there is one holiday market that stands out. It offers things that are just a little bit different from other markets, and...

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Have You Been to the Hudson Valley’s Hidden Tiki Bar?

In each county within the Hudson Valley, there truly is a hidden gem. It's neat when you come across something that not most people know about. Whether it's a historical marker, a beautiful waterfall, or a shortcut road, it's exciting. For me, I came across a bar that screams everything tiki-related.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie’s 10 Best Reviewed Restaurants on Yelp

The Hudson Valley has so many great restaurants. Here is the list of top rated establishments in Poughkeepsie and some of these I am hearing about for the first time. After two years of getting takeout many Hudson Valley residents are ready to move on from the COVD-19 pandemic and eat out once again. If you're going out in Poughkeepsie then you should be bold and try some of the highest rated restaurants.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Mysterious Lights Spotted Over Hudson Valley Will Return Tonight

A line of mysterious lights hovered over the Hudson Valley this weekend and they're headed back overhead all this week. On Saturday night at around 6 pm, the Hudson Valley was visited by overhead lights that appeared in a long line. The long train of lights was in perfect synchronization, slowly traveling across the night sky. Many who saw it were in awe, taking to social media to find out what it was.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ultimate Hudson Valley Gift Guide for Dog Lovers

At times, picking out a gift for someone can be a challenge. I always wonder if it is something that they will like, wear or even use. Typically, I think of items that I have received as gifts, a product or service that I love or a suggestion. Even more...
PETS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley, New York Residents Told To Put Mask Back On

Hudson Valley residents are told they should start wearing masks again. On Sunday, Ulster County Health Commissioner Dr. Carol Smith issued a public health advisory strongly recommending that all residents wear masks in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, it calls on employers in Ulster County to require employees...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Opening Date Set for New Buffet Replacing ‘Cursed’ Golden Corral

Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Super Romantic Spots for Hudson Valley Winter Weddings

Did COVID change your wedding plans? Maybe even your honeymoon? Did you need to postpone and then rethink the entire ceremony?. Taking a look around the Hudson Valley, there are quite a few places that can give you the terrific 'Winter Wonderland' background for an outdoor (yes, it might be a bit chilly) wedding ceremony or photoshoot.
HUDSON, NY
Politics
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Monarch Begins Hudson Valley Music Reign with Debut Single

Every reign must start somewhere, and Monarch is starting theirs off strong. Based out of the Hudson Valley, trio Sarah Hartstein, Johnny Lu, and Nick Pappalardo are set to perform their first gig in New York City at Gold Sounds in Brooklyn, New York on December 15th, following the release of their single, “Faces in Crowded Places.” The trio beautifully blends their inspirations of jazz, pop, punk, indie, and rock to create a passionate experience for the listener. This appearance follows their debut performance at Craft Draft in Newburgh, New York. Hartstein described the performance as a dream. “People I’ve only met once showed up to support, along with family from all over, it was awesome,” said Hartstein. In regards to the overall scene, Pappalardo added, “We were able to engage the crowd, which was an important aspect not only for us to create a laid-back atmosphere, but also connect with the crowd.”
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Woman Accused of Killing Man in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley woman is accused of killing a man in the local area shortly after Thanksgiving. On Sunday, the New York State Police and Village of Catskill Police, with the assistance of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greene County District Attorney’s Office, announced a Castkskill woman was arrested following an investigation into a homicide.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Chance of 2″ – 4″ of Snow for Poughkeepsie & Newburgh this Week

Many Hudson Valley residents are in the holiday spirit and waiting for the snow. They could be getting their wish this week according to a local probability map. I think everyone wants a magical and snowy Christmas or holiday but I think we would rather be without it on all of the other days of the week. People who rely on public transportation hate walking in it and commuters who drive are hesitant to drive in it and for good reasons. According to Sobo Law, roughly 24% of vehicle accidents that occur in the country happen while in harsh winter conditions.
HUDSON, NY
