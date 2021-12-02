Hudson Valley Holistic Holiday Market Is this Sunday in Fishkill
By Robyn Taylor
There are a lot of great holiday markets happening this year in the Hudson Valley, and they are all great markets featuring products from local vendors and artisans. But there is one holiday market that stands out. It offers things that are just a little bit different from other markets, and...
In each county within the Hudson Valley, there truly is a hidden gem. It's neat when you come across something that not most people know about. Whether it's a historical marker, a beautiful waterfall, or a shortcut road, it's exciting. For me, I came across a bar that screams everything tiki-related.
The Hudson Valley has so many great restaurants. Here is the list of top rated establishments in Poughkeepsie and some of these I am hearing about for the first time. After two years of getting takeout many Hudson Valley residents are ready to move on from the COVD-19 pandemic and eat out once again. If you're going out in Poughkeepsie then you should be bold and try some of the highest rated restaurants.
We've been telling you a lot about all the Hudson Valley has to offer as far as seasonal events and family activities, but this one is pretty unique and seems like a pretty great outing to celebrate the holidays. A Dutchess County based Equine Rescue is going to be hosting...
It wasn't that long ago that drive--through festival of lights were few and far between. Well, all of that has changed now and over 50 communities in New York State have drive-through Christmas events. Here is a list of 16 that we especially like. As you can see these festivals...
A line of mysterious lights hovered over the Hudson Valley this weekend and they're headed back overhead all this week. On Saturday night at around 6 pm, the Hudson Valley was visited by overhead lights that appeared in a long line. The long train of lights was in perfect synchronization, slowly traveling across the night sky. Many who saw it were in awe, taking to social media to find out what it was.
At times, picking out a gift for someone can be a challenge. I always wonder if it is something that they will like, wear or even use. Typically, I think of items that I have received as gifts, a product or service that I love or a suggestion. Even more...
Hudson Valley residents are told they should start wearing masks again. On Sunday, Ulster County Health Commissioner Dr. Carol Smith issued a public health advisory strongly recommending that all residents wear masks in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, it calls on employers in Ulster County to require employees...
Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
Do you find yourself needing to walk at night or early in the am? Have to get to work? Have to walk the dog? Trying to get your steps in? Great. Good for you. Super important that you are going the distance to make things happen. But let me ask...
I grew up in New Windsor, which is in Orange County. There were a lot of cool things to do when I was a kid, and one of all-time favorite places to visit was Museum Village on Route 17M in Monroe. If we had company visiting from out of town, especially if they had kids, a trip to Museum Village was always in order.
Did COVID change your wedding plans? Maybe even your honeymoon? Did you need to postpone and then rethink the entire ceremony?. Taking a look around the Hudson Valley, there are quite a few places that can give you the terrific 'Winter Wonderland' background for an outdoor (yes, it might be a bit chilly) wedding ceremony or photoshoot.
The reason may surprise you. If you've been out to your favorite brewery or cider spot in the Hudson Valley and tried to purchase a 4 or six-pack to take home with you, you might have noticed that they are a little more expensive today than they were a few months ago.
A Hudson Valley family's passion for Christmas landed them in the Guinness World Record book. In 2012, Tim Gay and his Lagrangeville family set a record with over 346-thousand Christmas lights on a residential property. In 2013, an Australian family took the record. But in 2014 the Gay family reclaimed...
Every reign must start somewhere, and Monarch is starting theirs off strong. Based out of the Hudson Valley, trio Sarah Hartstein, Johnny Lu, and Nick Pappalardo are set to perform their first gig in New York City at Gold Sounds in Brooklyn, New York on December 15th, following the release of their single, “Faces in Crowded Places.” The trio beautifully blends their inspirations of jazz, pop, punk, indie, and rock to create a passionate experience for the listener. This appearance follows their debut performance at Craft Draft in Newburgh, New York. Hartstein described the performance as a dream. “People I’ve only met once showed up to support, along with family from all over, it was awesome,” said Hartstein. In regards to the overall scene, Pappalardo added, “We were able to engage the crowd, which was an important aspect not only for us to create a laid-back atmosphere, but also connect with the crowd.”
If you are looking for a wine to take as a gift this holiday season, bringing one with you from New York State could be a great option. What? Think that New York doesn't make great wine? Think again. There are a few grapes that are grown in New York...
The level of creativity that exists in our local businesses in the Hudson Valley never ceases to amaze me. You may have heard of this if you are a Dissectologist, but this is a first for me. A local Hudson Valley cafe known for its original vegan food and great...
A Hudson Valley teacher who also worked in radio and for Major League Baseball passed away. Kathy Butsko of Newburgh died unexpectedly Monday morning at the age of 60. Butsko was a devoted wife, mother, grammy, sister, and aunt, her obituary states. Butsko got her Masters' degree at Marist College....
A young Hudson Valley firefighter is dead following a fire in his home on Thanksgiving. His family has ties to police and fire departments in the region. Sean Carroll, a volunteer firefighter with the Thornwood Fire Department, died in a fire in his home on Thanksgiving. Carroll, 26, is the...
A Hudson Valley woman is accused of killing a man in the local area shortly after Thanksgiving. On Sunday, the New York State Police and Village of Catskill Police, with the assistance of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greene County District Attorney’s Office, announced a Castkskill woman was arrested following an investigation into a homicide.
Many Hudson Valley residents are in the holiday spirit and waiting for the snow. They could be getting their wish this week according to a local probability map. I think everyone wants a magical and snowy Christmas or holiday but I think we would rather be without it on all of the other days of the week. People who rely on public transportation hate walking in it and commuters who drive are hesitant to drive in it and for good reasons. According to Sobo Law, roughly 24% of vehicle accidents that occur in the country happen while in harsh winter conditions.
