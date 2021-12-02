ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Previous Covid Infection May Not Protect Against Omicron, Scientist Warns, As Data Suggests Variant Is Overtaking Delta In South Africa

By Robert Hart
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
The omicron coronavirus variant seems to be rapidly overtaking delta as the dominant virus strain in South Africa and appears able to evade some of the protection provided by previous infection or vaccination, scientists warned Thursday, as governments around the world close their borders and implement new restrictions in an attempt...

Adam Lewis
3d ago

I've read a bunch of different articles where it was said that the South African scientists said it was a milder sickness that only lasted a couple days. If it were to overtake the Delta variant, and its a weaker strain why not let it run its course?

Sherri McKnight Wysong
2d ago

Having worked in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry for almost three decades I'd love to know the logistics of this clotshot manufacture. For if all the manufacturers combined were able to make this at a rate if one dose per second it would take almost 32 years to make a billion doses. Where's it all coming from ? Some people are onto their 4th dose. They want to vaccinate the population of the world several times yet where are the new manufacturing facilities ? Where is the mass staff recruitment ? It would take a minimum of six months to train in the very basics of vessel competency yet here we are, an unlimited supply of this treatment ! It's almost like ... it's been stockpiled years in advance ?! ...

George Gibbs
3d ago

Natural immunity is important, because the CDC estimates 120 million Americans, about one-third of the population, have been infected with COVID. And more than 200 million will have been infected after the Delta wave. “With COVID, you develop immunity to 50 or so proteins. With the vaccine, you develop immunity to one structural protein,” the spike protein. “Don’t let them tell you that recovered-from-COVID does not lead to long-lasting immunity,” pointing to 106 studies indictating the superiority of infection-acquired immunity while the CDC uses a single “pretend paper” to maintain that vaccines offer more protection.

