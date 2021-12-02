Previous Covid Infection May Not Protect Against Omicron, Scientist Warns, As Data Suggests Variant Is Overtaking Delta In South Africa
The omicron coronavirus variant seems to be rapidly overtaking delta as the dominant virus strain in South Africa and appears able to evade some of the protection provided by previous infection or vaccination, scientists warned Thursday, as governments around the world close their borders and implement new restrictions in an attempt...www.forbes.com
Comments / 265