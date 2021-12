This December, we will explore the joys and challenges of “Opening to Joy.”. With great joy, we will open the sanctuary for Christmas Eve services at 3:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m! While we must limit attendance to 100 people per service for safety reasons, we are so looking forward to gathering with you in our beautiful church home for our first indoor, in-person services since the COVID pandemic began.

