Passengers Stranded After Fog Forces Several Flights To Divert To Ontario Airport

(CBS4) – Consumer advocates say airlines are cancelling and delaying flights far too often, and travelers heading through Denver International Airport are some of the most likely to face problems. A passenger looks out at arriving planes at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, U.S., on Thursday, April 8, 2021. U.S. airlines are bringing back more pilots as they prepare for an expected travel rebound. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images New research from the CoPIRG Foundation shows that since 2020, Denver International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were the worst airports for on-time departures in the country....

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO