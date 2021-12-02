ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, CA

Passengers Stranded After Fog Forces Several Flights To Divert To Ontario Airport

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Foggy conditions Wednesday night across the Southland forced several flights from John Wayne and Long Beach airports to divert to Ontario Airport. It’s unclear exactly how many flights were diverted due to the fog....

losangeles.cbslocal.com

