Opinion: Why I’m Not Sweating the STAAR Test Anymore

As I shared with you earlier today, our first priority is to keep our students and staff safe, both physically and emotionally. This evening our administrators and our local police departments have been working on a series of situations that involve potentially threatening messages that are directed at several of our schools. I want to thank the families, students and staff that provided us copies of those images. We know from research and experience that learning is nearly impossible when students and staff do not feel safe. Consequently, we are cancelling all GPPSS student school and programs for tomorrow, Friday, December 3rd. All student in-school and extracurricular activities including competitions and events will be cancelled.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO