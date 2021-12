CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night after an argument in the Loop. About 11:20 p.m., the teen was walking in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue when he bumped into a male walking in the opposite direction, Chicago police said. Following an argument, the male shot the 15-year-old in the arm, police said.

