New vaccination clinics across Northern Ireland will offer booster jabs to those aged 50 and over, as well as those over 40 who had their second jab six months ago.The clinics, announced by Health Minister Robin Swann as a major expansion of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, will also offer first and second jabs to all ages.Following concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant, boosters are now being offered to everyone aged 18 and over, with priority given in order of descending age groups and those at risk.No cases of Omicron have yet been identified in Northern Ireland so far,...

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO