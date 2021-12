In an interview with Forbes, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has revealed that the number of users is the most important factor for getting a token listed. With a daily volume of over 28 billion USD, Binance is the largest centralized crypto exchange in the world. For project creators, getting their token listed there has long been seen as the holy grail of project growth, but the barriers to accomplish that are high, compared to other exchanges and DEXes.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO