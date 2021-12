Naomi Osaka has emerged as the frontrunner in women’s tennis since the last couple of years. She’s been very consistent- especially on hard courts and has 4 hard court majors to her name in the last 4 years. But the Japanese superstar was in news for other reasons too this season. It all started at Roland Garros where Naomi decided not to do the press conferences. Her decision received a lot of backlash after which she withdrew from the tournament before her second round match.

