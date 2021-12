Under current financial systems, when individuals or organizations send cross-border transfers, the customer bears high intermediary bank costs. For cross-border transfers between countries that lack liquidity and a direct network, customers typically pay the equivalent of an extra $20-$80 for intermediaries’ fees on top of regular cross-border transfer fees. Transactions typically take three to seven days to be completed. Furthermore, the customer has no visibility during the transaction, and cannot track his or her transfer during the process. With the stablecoin solution developed by the banks, individuals and organizations can send and receive funds in a locally denominated stablecoin, with lower fees.

