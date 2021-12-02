Tips for stress-free travel during the holidays

Pivoting may be the pandemic buzzword but for Josie Patrick, it’s also been her reality. The owner of Party Hat Celebrations, Patrick first launched her company, alongside her sister and a friend, a few years ago with the hopes of creating party-in-a-box options that customers could order. The concept never took off, but when they started offering balloons, business boomed. Now the sole operator of Party Hat Celebrations, Patrick specializes in large-scale balloon installations, bouquets and garland that she says act as the icing on the decor at birthday parties, baby showers, corporate events and more. The mom of three says when balloons began taking over her home about a year ago, she knew it was time to grow. She found a space at the Alley on Bitters where she now creates custom installations and also offers bouquets and garland for pickup from her balloon bar. Knowing what it was like to operate without a home base, Patrick also opens up her space for rental by other entrepreneurs. It’s been used for everything from cookie decorating and charcuterie workshops to art classes and cake smash photo shoots. With a master’s in early childhood education, Patrick says she never envisioned balloons taking up the bulk of her day but that it’s a pivot she’s grateful occurred. “It’s a joyful job,” Patrick says. “I walk in and kids scream and yell and they’re so happy.” Here, she offers some tips on creating your own festive event.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO