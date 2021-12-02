ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips for stress-free travel during the holidays

KRON4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which tips for stress-free travel during the holidays are best?. One of the best things about the holidays is spending time with friends and family you don’t see very often. But that can mean having to travel back to your hometown...

www.kron4.com

Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
KUTV

Tips & tricks for a stress-free Thanksgiving, Black Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Millions of people stayed close to home and away from family for Thanksgiving 2020 over concerns about COVID-19 and spreading the virus. After a year away and many getting vaccinated, more people have taken to the skies and roads to meet up with loved ones for the holiday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CNET

Flying internationally? Get ready for hundreds of extra dollars, hours of stress

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Now is probably not the best time to travel. The omicron variant is sweeping the globe and new travel restrictions are cropping up in an effort to slow the emerging COVID strain's spread (they start Monday, Dec. 6 in the US). Yet total travel is up more than twice versus 2020, according to TSA records, and my Facebook feed is filled with friends getting away from it all.
LIFESTYLE
Seattle Times

How to protect your mental health during the stressful holiday season

‘Tis the season. Soon — or already in some cases — lights will go up, trees will be decorated (for those who celebrate), and families will come together to eat their Thanksgiving favorites. Many people are preparing to come together with loved ones for the holidays, after months of pandemic-forced...
SEATTLE, WA
Santa Maria Times

Your Cancer Answers: Tips to reduce holiday stress with nutrition and exercise

Question: What are some tips to reduce holiday stress with nutrition and exercise?. The holiday season is quickly approaching. This brings joy and excitement to our lives through family celebrations and shopping for the perfect gift for friends and loved ones. For some, those same activities bring stress and anxiety. During the holidays many of us can use some healthy stress reducing tips. Here are a few nutrition and exercise tips to help us navigate the holiday season in control of our stress levels.
HEALTH
sanantoniomag.com

Three Tips For Stress-Free Party Planning

Pivoting may be the pandemic buzzword but for Josie Patrick, it’s also been her reality. The owner of Party Hat Celebrations, Patrick first launched her company, alongside her sister and a friend, a few years ago with the hopes of creating party-in-a-box options that customers could order. The concept never took off, but when they started offering balloons, business boomed. Now the sole operator of Party Hat Celebrations, Patrick specializes in large-scale balloon installations, bouquets and garland that she says act as the icing on the decor at birthday parties, baby showers, corporate events and more. The mom of three says when balloons began taking over her home about a year ago, she knew it was time to grow. She found a space at the Alley on Bitters where she now creates custom installations and also offers bouquets and garland for pickup from her balloon bar. Knowing what it was like to operate without a home base, Patrick also opens up her space for rental by other entrepreneurs. It’s been used for everything from cookie decorating and charcuterie workshops to art classes and cake smash photo shoots. With a master’s in early childhood education, Patrick says she never envisioned balloons taking up the bulk of her day but that it’s a pivot she’s grateful occurred. “It’s a joyful job,” Patrick says. “I walk in and kids scream and yell and they’re so happy.” Here, she offers some tips on creating your own festive event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PIX11

Holidays stressing you out? Here are some expert tips on how to cope

NEW YORK — The holidays can bring a lot of excitement, but that’s not the case for everyone. For many people, the holiday season also intensifies their stress, anxiety and depression. A study by the National Alliance on Mental Illness showed 64% of people struggling with mental health said the holidays make their condition worse. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grosse Pointe News

Great holiday giving for seniors who travel

Retirement provides a chance for adults who have worked throughout their lives to take a step back, relax and enjoy the fruits of their labors. Modern seniors like to get up and go, and holiday shoppers can take that joie de vivre into consideration as they look for the perfect gift for loved ones who can’t wait to or hit the open road.
TRAVEL
New York Post

The best gifts any travel enthusiast would love in 2021

For those who are shopping for a travel enthusiast this holiday season, the obvious Christmas gift would probably be a fully-paid trip to their dream destination but we’re here to help you give them the next best thing. Travel has been limited during the past two years, but if you...
TRAVEL
Mashed

Psychologist's Tips On How To Avoid Stress Drinking This Holiday Season

Every time we turn on the car radio from Thanksgiving up through the end of the year, we're constantly being reminded that the holidays are "the most wonderful time of the year." No matter how we may wish to believe such a sweet sentiment, the sad truth is, this time of year definitely has its darker side –- and we're not just talking about how the sun seems to disappear around 4 p.m. According to American Addiction Centers, 'tis the season for an awful lot of binge drinking, even by people who ordinarily don't drink to excess. Oxygen takes us into even darker territory, noting that alcohol-fueled festivities are one of the factors contributing to a rise in crime during this not always wonderful time.
DRINKS
KRON4

Fun winter activities to do, solo or with a friend

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which fun winter activities to do solo or with a friend are best?. Snow might be beautiful and majestic, but when too much of it falls, it’s just a pain. Rather than gleefully sledding down your nearest hill, making awesome snowmen, and taking part in epic snowball fights, you find yourself snowed in with not much to do.
LIFESTYLE
backpacker.com

The 10 Best Gifts for Adventure Travelers of 2021

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Adventure travelers come in all varieties. There are the jet-setters who hop planes (and trains, and occasionally cargo ships) to the world’s most remote destinations. Then there are the road-trippers and off-roaders who ply highways looking for the hard-to-get-to secret spots that everyone else overlooks. Wherever your adventure traveler falls on the spectrum, you’ll find a gift for them on this list.
TRAVEL
WPRI

Safe online shopping tips for a busy holiday season

The busy holiday season is a time when many people fall victim to fraudsters, scam artists, theft, and digital thieves. It’s important to know what to look for as well as just being cautious and vigilant whether your may be shopping on-line, at the mall, or in your neighborhood stores. In fact, VISA has some great tools to help you stay safe, secure and stress free this holiday shopping season.
INTERNET
cntraveler.com

The Gift of Good Travel

Whether they’re ticket-in-hand-ready to hit the road again or still dreaming of where they’ll go first, chances are good your favorite traveler could use a new accessory or two. Read on for the top ten gifts that are sure to delight them on their next great adventure—and inspire them to start planning now.
TRAVEL
wfxrtv.com

7 in 10 admit that even their dog overeats during the holidays!

NEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) – Is watching your dog’s weight a potential New Year’s resolution to add to the list? More than seven in 10 dog owners admit their pup gets more table scraps during the holidays than any other time of the year. According to a poll, 70 percent of...
PETS
KRON4

How to survive family time over the holidays

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which activities are best to survive family time over the holidays?. Anxious about the upcoming holidays and the family time this season requires? We’ve got some great bottles of wine that can help. Embarrassing moments are casually tossed into a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

