Cleve Hill holds work session regarding district tax exemptions

EASTHAMPTON — A $4 million tax-exempt bond will fund several projects that will upgrade the Williston Northampton School campus. The bond — purchased by People’s United Bank — was issued to the Easthampton independent boarding and day school by MassDevelopment, the state’s development finance agency and land bank. The 125-acre campus will receive improvements to its academic buildings, dormitories, the chapel, the head of school’s residence and outdoor facilities. It will also fund the installation of new heating systems, windows and card access systems, the purchase of equipment and technology, and repavement of the athletic center parking lot.
