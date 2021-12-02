Cleve Hill holds work session regarding district tax exemptions

Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber announced the proponent of a new initiative was cleared to begin collecting petition signatures Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The attorney general prepares the legal title and summary that is required to appear on initiative petitions. When the official language is complete, the attorney general forwards it to the proponent and to the secretary of state, and the initiative may be circulated for signatures. The secretary of state then provides a calendar of deadlines to the proponent and to county elections officials. The attorney general’s official title and summary for the measure is as follows:

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO