News Brief

Announcements The Ransomville Speedway Exhibition On View — The Ransomville Speedway: History, Community, & Culture at a Dirt Track is the Castellani Art Museum’s newest Folk Arts exhibition, on view which started Oct. 9. The Ransomville Speedway in Ransomville, New York, is one of the most storied dirt tracks in the state, and was first founded in the 1950s by […]
.HAPPY HANUKKAH – Sunday marked the first night of Hanukkah, and the celebration will end on the evening of Dec. 6. I did not grow up in the Jewish faith, but had the opportunity on Sunday to stop by the Tops on Maple Road, where the Chabad House of Buffalo hosted a celebration that included the lighting of a gigantic […]
Sat. 4 East Aurora — Discover East Aurora’s rich history and some of its important landmarks. On this tour, you'll learn about the history of the village from its earliest days as well as some of its most prominent residents over the past two centuries. This tour will spotlight some of the unique businesses that call the Village of East […]
Maryvale students hold pajama drive The Maryvale NAF Academy of Hospitality and Tourism is hosting a pajama drive to benefit the Western New York Foster Closet from Dec. 1 through 15. Those interested in donating can drop off pajamas in sizes newborn through adult to any of the Maryvale School District bins located in the school offices. The pajamas can […]
Fri. 3 Erin Hatton — Through extensive interviews with clients of The Salvation Army's work therapy programs, Hatton examines workers’ experiences within them, uncovering how these highly marginalized workers make sense of their rehab labor: how they articulate “work therapy’s” ideological foundations, and how they accept and/or challenge its terms and conditions. This discussion is presented as part of the […]
Fri. 3 A Christmas Carol — Presented by the Alleyway Theatre, join Scrooge, Tiny Tim and a festive quartet of carolers for Buffalo’s favorite holiday tradition that’s been going on for 39 years. Opening weekend, Dec. 3, 4, and Sunday, Dec. 12, are sold out, and the production continues through Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up […]
Sat. 4 Snowshoe-Or-Not Winter Walk — Enjoy a guided snowshoe walk whether there is snow or not. Search for signs of wildlife that stay here for the winter at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew; Free - preregistration required. 716-683-5959, www.reinsteinwoods.org Woods Walk: Searching for Sasquatch — Join a hunt for an […]
Fri. 3 Swallow Art Pop Up — From Dec. 3 to 31, CEPA Gallery is excited to host an event showcasing the artwork of Jeannine Swallow. Located on the 2nd Floor Gallery, the pop up exhibition features a retail space and tin type portrait studio. The photographic prints are created using exclusively analog techniques. An opening reception will take place […]
Rush County Historical Society Holiday Open House and Festival of Trees will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at 619 North Perkins Street, Rushville. Santa will also be at the Festival of Trees. Visit Santa Claus. Free, timed tickets to see Santa Claus at The Princess Theatre are...
