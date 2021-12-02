Gwen Stefani's rarely-seen son looks so happy as he receives a sweet celebrity kiss

hellomagazine

Gwen Stefani's middle son looked on cloud nine in an adorable snapshot his famous mom posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

The mom-of-three, who shares her sons, Apollo, seven, Zuma, 13, and Kingston, 15, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, took the opportunity to put Zuma in the spotlight.

The youngster rarely features on Gwen's social media, so it was a welcome treat for fans of the family. In the image, Zuma was beaming from ear to ear and had his eyes closed in joy as Ariana Grande planted a kiss on his cheek.

The lad looked overjoyed at the moment captured on the set of The Voice, where Gwen's husband, Blake Shelton, has been filming with Ariana on the most reason season of the show.

Gwen and Gavin's middle child may not be seen as regularly as his brothers on Instagram, but his parents are as proud of him as his siblings.

They each made a fuss of him on his most recent birthday when he turned 13. Alongside a video of Zuma showing off his impressive boxing skills, Gavin wrote: "My sweetest boy turns 13 - @zuma_rossdale21 you - young man are the most precious part of my life - thanks for all the light you bring - also head of security position is open."

Gwen also posted some photos of her son on social media and wrote: "Happy 13th bday to my Zuma baby. We love u so much!! gx."

The Bush rocker and No Doubt star - who is now married to Blake Shelton - split back in 2016 after 13 years of marriage but have continued to co-parent their offspring successfully.

After their breakup, Gavin said he was "trying to be a really good dad," and he continues to be so. He admitted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it was very difficult as he had to be apart from them more than usual.

Talking to Trunk Nation, he said: "I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma. They're on a 10,000-acre ranch. It's okay for now and that is a really big dilemma for parents with split custody.

"You're more mindful of like, I know who's around me – no one. And I know who's bringing me the corona – no one is.

"But you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with. It's a tricky one for all divorced parents."