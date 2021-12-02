ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

A crash involving a MNPS charter school bus reported on Murfreesboro Pike (Nashville, TN)

 3 days ago

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities reported a traffic collision involving a Metro Nashville Public Schools charter bus on Murfreesboro Pike.

As per the initial information, the traffic accident took place at about 4:30 p.m.

A crash involving a MNPS charter school bus reported on Murfreesboro Pike

December 2, 2021

December 2, 2021

