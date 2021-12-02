ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Living Alone Now More Common For US Adults

 3 days ago

Census Bureau data show 37 million people live alone now, up from 33 million in 2011. Trust in scientists and science is also in the news, with global data showing it rising, possibly linked to the pandemic. Separately, Planned Parenthood patient data in California was hacked. More American adults...

Viewpoints: Tackling The Rural Doctor Shortage; Collective Intelligence Can Eliminate Medical Bias

Editorial writers delve into these public health issues. Houston Chronicle: Biden Moves To Address Rural Doctor Shortages. Will Texas Lawmakers Finally Act?. The family doctor has always been a beloved icon in this country, celebrated in novels, movies and heart-warming illustrations by Norman Rockwell. Although many now find it hard to believe, the family doctor used to come to your front door. Ushered into the home at a time of crisis, or maybe to welcome a new life into the world, the doctor opened a well-worn black bag and, while worried family members lingered, dispensed equal parts medication and well-earned wisdom. In small towns and rural areas, the doctor, trusted implicitly, was almost a member of the family. He or she was there when needed. (11/30)
CDC Data Says Autism Affects 1 In Every 44 US Kids

The numbers don't necessarily represent a rise in autism, experts noted, and instead reflect greater awareness and availability of services to help. Meanwhile, Rep. Alma Adams, a Democrat, raised a warning flag for maternal health problems in the U.S. New autism numbers released Thursday suggest more U.S. children are being...
Watch: No Extra Resources for Children Orphaned by Covid

The number of U.S. deaths from covid-19 has surpassed 778,000. Left behind are tens of thousands of children — some orphaned — after their parents or a grandparent who cared for them died. In this report, co-produced with PBS NewsHour, KHN correspondent Sarah Varney looks at the risks these grieving children face to their well-being, both in the short and long term. No concerted government effort exists to help the estimated 140,000 children who have lost a parent — or even to identify them.
Every Adult In US Now Eligible To Get A Booster Shot

Federal health agencies authorized the additional covid vaccine half dose for all who are 18 or older. The recommendations say those 50 or older "should" get a booster, whereas younger adults "may" get one. AP: U.S. Opens COVID Boosters To All Adults, Urges Them For 50+. The U.S. on Friday...
Child Health Endangered

Troubling reports about child health: fewer measles shots given worldwide, black infant deaths rising and rural hospitals cut obstetrics units. More than 22 million children worldwide missed getting their first measles vaccination last year, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. Health officials fear that the drop in vaccinations will spark global outbreaks and deaths from the highly contagious disease, which primarily strikes children but can affect people of any age. In the past 20 years, the number of measles cases around the globe has declined dramatically — from roughly 36.8 million in 2000 to 7.5 million in 2020, according to the report. (Searing, 11/28)
As Climate Worsens, Environmentalists Grapple With the Mental Toll of Activism

While growing up in the ’90s in Johnson County, Kansas, in a suburb of Kansas City, I had a friend, Kevin Aaron, who was a dedicated environmentalist. To strangers, Kevin appeared to be a laid-back punk-rock music fan with a dry and slightly mischievous sense of humor, but those of us who knew him best saw his passion for sustainability blossom during high school.
Journalists Explore Health Care Disparities and Policy Pitfalls

KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony discussed how Black entrepreneurs in the medical-technology industry are looking to fill health care gaps on Newsy on Wednesday. Read Anthony’s “Black Tech Founders Want to Change the Culture of Health Care, One Click at a Time”. KHN Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell discussed covid-19...
