Living Alone Now More Common For US Adults

Troubling reports about child health: fewer measles shots given worldwide, black infant deaths rising and rural hospitals cut obstetrics units. More than 22 million children worldwide missed getting their first measles vaccination last year, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. Health officials fear that the drop in vaccinations will spark global outbreaks and deaths from the highly contagious disease, which primarily strikes children but can affect people of any age. In the past 20 years, the number of measles cases around the globe has declined dramatically — from roughly 36.8 million in 2000 to 7.5 million in 2020, according to the report. (Searing, 11/28)
