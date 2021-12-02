ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birthday Celebrations: December 2nd, 2021

By Heath Bradberg
 3 days ago

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!
BIRTHDAYS FOR THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2ND INCLUDE

Lucille Schwertner 96 We Love you Mom,Grandma,Greatgrandma,Greatgreatgrandma!
Martha Dawn Jones 69 Enjoy your day, from all your Family!
Armando Trevino Jr. 50 Happy Birthday babe! Love Amanda, Mariyah(Mariah) and Gabriel
ANGEL DOMINGUEZ
Cris bravo thank you for always supporting us and being you have a blessed day from your son and family

Happy Birthday to everyone celebrating their special day in the Concho Valley! If there’s someone with an upcoming birthday, and would like for us to give them a shout out on CVTM, click the link the below to fill out their information and add a short message to go along with it. Please submit information a few days ahead of time.

Fill out the form (don’t forget the pronunciation guide!)
Please make sure to fill this form out a few days early!

