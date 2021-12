Have you lost an American Express card and need to freeze it while hunting for the card? We’ve previously talked about how to replace a card when it’s lost, stolen, or damaged. But what if I don’t want to cancel the card just yet? Enter the freeze. Putting a freeze on your American Express card is simple and can be done online. This gives you time to look for it, hopefully find it, and prevent anyone from using it in the meantime.

