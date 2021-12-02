ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

The Cause Of Alzheimer’s May Have Been Found

khn.org
 3 days ago

Scientists at University of California-Riverside have been looking at the different forms of the tau protein, and its role in the brains of Alzheimer's sufferers. Among other medical innovations: an experimental drug successfully targeted genetic kidney disease. Researchers at the University of California- Riverside (UCR) recently published results from...

khn.org

Comments / 0

Related
easyhealthoptions.com

The answer to reversing Alzheimer’s may already be on the pharmacy shelf

We’ve learned a lot about the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in the past decade or so. We know it’s characterized by brain lesions and deposits in the brain known as amyloid plaques and tau tangles. We also know that conditions like inflammation and high blood pressure are linked with the formation of these lesions and protein deposits.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Anxiety symptoms may be early indicator of Alzheimer's disease

New research suggests that anxiety symptoms in late-middle-aged adults may be an indicator of the earliest stage of Alzheimer's disease. The study, led by Monash University Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health researchers Stephanie Perin and Associate Professor Yen Ying Lim, examined the relationship between symptoms of depression and anxiety, and memory and thinking, in 2657 middle-aged adults.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
scitechdaily.com

Physical Activity May Improve Alzheimer’s Disease by Lowering Brain Inflammation

Physical activity has greatest benefits for people with worse disease pathology. No one will disagree that an active lifestyle is good for you, but it remains unclear how physical activity improves brain health, particularly in Alzheimer’s disease. The benefits may come about through decreased immune cell activation, according to new research published in JNeurosci.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Drinking coffee may reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease

There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, although treatment and lifestyle changes can slow its progression. A new Australian study suggests that higher coffee intake might be linked to a slower rate of cognitive decline. There was also an association between higher coffee intake and slower accumulation of amyloid...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Exercise may lower Alzheimer’s risk by reducing inflammation

Physical activity may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and all-cause dementia and slow age-related cognitive decline. Aging and neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, have associations with increased inflammation in the brain. Animal studies have shown that physical activity may lead to cognitive benefits by reducing the activation of...
FITNESS
technologynetworks.com

Weakened Cellular Repair Could Be Cause of Alzheimer's Disease

Prevailing theories posit plaques in the brain cause Alzheimer’s disease. New UC Riverside research instead points to cells’ slowing ability to clean themselves as the likely cause of unhealthy brain buildup. Along with signs of dementia, doctors make a definitive Alzheimer’s diagnosis if they find a combination of two things...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Vertex Pharmaceuticals#Mrsa#Alzheimer
biospace.com

Research Roundup: A Potential Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Alzheimer’s disease is associated with an abnormal accumulation of two proteins — beta-amyloid and tau. However, about 20% of people have the plaques (amyloid) but no signs of dementia. Researchers at University of California, Riverside conducted research into tau to determine if they could discover more about the mechanism behind the neurofibrillary tangles caused by tau. They focused on different structures a single molecule can take, called isomers. Ryan Julian, a UCR professor of chemistry, said, “An isomer is the same molecule with a different three-dimensional orientation than the original. A common example would be hands. Hands are isomers of each other, mirror images but not exact copies. Isomers can actually have a handedness.”
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Dental device for snoring may slow onset of Alzheimer's disease

A good night's sleep plays an essential role in regulating brain health by removing the waste material and toxins that accumulate. Although many things can disturb sleep, one of the most common causes is snoring or other breathing issues that cause obstructive sleep apnea. A team of researchers from Center for BrainHealth at The University of Texas at Dallas and Texas A&M University sought to understand the relationship between breathing rate during sleep and cognitive function, and how a snoring intervention affects brain health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

Experimental Cancer Drug Shows Early Promise as Alzheimer's Treatment in Mouse Study

Targeting immune cells in the brain called microglia has shown some promise towards developing a potential avenue for Alzheimer's treatment, according to new research using mouse models. The primary job of microglia is to protect the brain, but they can carry a particular gene mutation that has previously been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's. In this study, researchers were able to establish the molecular fingerprint of that mutation. By blocking off the effects of the mutation in tests on mice, the team was able to reverse some of the inflammatory effects and synaptic toxicity (neuron damage) that's usually seen as...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

People With Allergic Conditions – Such As Hay Fever and Eczema – May Have a Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Older age, male sex, and other medical conditions not associated with heightened risk ….Unlike Asian ethnicity, obesity, overcrowding, socializing, and people-facing roles. People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Neuroscience News

Drug Designed for Alzheimer’s Disease May Hold Promise for Treating Glioblastoma

Summary: A class of drugs called BACE1 inhibitors, originally designed to treat Alzheimer’s disease, shows potential for the treatment of glioblastoma brain cancer. New Cleveland Clinic research found that drugs originally designed to help treat Alzheimer’s disease may hold promise for glioblastoma, the most common and lethal type of primary brain tumor.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Potential Link Found Between Vitamin D Therapy, Higher Hypercalcemia Risk in CKD

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and elevated levels of parathyroid hormone who are treated with active vitamin D therapy experienced significantly higher risks of hypercalcemia, investigators concluded in a meta-analysis. Active vitamin D therapy was found to significantly increase the risk of hypercalcemia among patients with nondialysis chronic kidney...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Making holidays less stressful for people who have Alzheimer’s or dementia

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –For people who have dementia or Alzheimer’s, the holidays can add extra stress due to a change in diet, companionship or routine. Extra guests in the home, or holiday travel can become exhausting for patients and their caregivers, but there are things you can do to help reduce anxiety and increase feelings of love, connection and good cheer.
WILMINGTON, NC
khn.org

Study: Higher Risk Of Death After Covid Recovery

More studies on the impacts of covid infections on health: a higher risk of death and of central nervous system complications. Patients who had severe COVID-19 may be twice at risk of dying over the following year, compared to patients who had a mild or moderate case, or individuals not infected by the novel coronavirus, according to a new study. The alarming findings suggested the increased risk of dying was greater for patients under the age of 65, according to the report published in Frontiers in Medicine. Researchers from the University of Florida stated, "The risk of 12-month mortality among adults under 65 who are hospitalized with COVID-19 is increased by 233% over those who are COVID-19 negative." (McGorry, 12/1)
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

CDC Data Says Autism Affects 1 In Every 44 US Kids

The numbers don't necessarily represent a rise in autism, experts noted, and instead reflect greater awareness and availability of services to help. Meanwhile, Rep. Alma Adams, a Democrat, raised a warning flag for maternal health problems in the U.S. New autism numbers released Thursday suggest more U.S. children are being...
NFL
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy