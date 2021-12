ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Schools hosted its second vaccine clinic geared for students ages 5-11. Many of the students received their first shot on Nov.13. "We are excited to finally have him be protected from this pandemic," Scott Bernstein said about his son who became fully vaccinated. "We'll be with family over the holidays. We have vulnerable people in our family that are immuno-suppressed. We want to make sure that not only we are protected but our family is protected as well."

