KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With winter approaching and colder nights becoming more common, now is the time to prep your vehicle for the upcoming winter months. When getting your car ready for winter, be sure to inspect the tires. The tread on your tires breaks down over time, and low tire tread can make travel dangerous during winter weather outbreaks. Also, check your tire pressure. Tire pressure begins to drop as temperatures drop below 40 degrees. Most tires need between 30-35 PSI of tire pressure to ensure safe travel.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO